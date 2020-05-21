Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Tenet. The trailer originally premiered in the popular Fortnite video game in their new outdoor theater. While many people thought the pairing of Nolan and a video game was strange, one of the co-creators of the game thought differently. Donald Mustard says that the director reached out to him about premiering the trailer within the game since it was a unique opportunity. Plus, Nolan can't get the trailer in theaters since they're all shut down at the moment.

The Tenet trailer provides a decent amount of new footage, but this is a Christopher Nolan movie that we're talking about here. There's no real teases of the storyline and it remains just as mysterious as ever, though that's the hallmark of a good trailer. Nolan has been teasing the movie as much as he can at the moment and the Fortnite experiment seems like it paid off in creating hype for a new look at the movie, even though it was in a rather unorthodox way.

Christopher Nolan is excited to get Tenet out into theaters. "We're jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we're going to a number of different places," he previously said. "We're crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way," adds the director, who says, "There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made." For Nolan to say that, means we're all going to be in for a big surprise when the movie finally opens in theaters. With that being said, it's release date is far from concrete at the moment, at least in North America.

Directors and studios have to think outside of the box at the moment since everything has been turned upside down. Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan are still hoping to keep the July 17th release date for Tenet on schedule. For now, the date remains, but is still unclear as to whether or not it will end up happening when the time comes along. Major movie theaters have shut down for months and are hoping that Tenet and Disney's big screen adaptation of Mulan the following week will entice people to come back to theaters with appropriate safety protocols.

Tenet is Christopher Nolan's first movie since 2017's critically acclaimed Dunkirk. The movie stars John David Washington along with Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Clémence Poésy also have roles. Even with seeing some new footage, it's still hard to figure out what's going on in Tenet, but that's the point. We're supposed to get a tease and then experience as it unfolds on the big screen. Hopefully the movie will be able to keep its release date for the summer. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, while enjoying a new look at the movie. You can check out the trailer above, thanks to Warner Bros.