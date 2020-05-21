A new trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet will premiere within the massively popular video game Fortnite this evening. The outdoor theater from the game's new party royale island is going to be put to good use this evening. Nolan and Warner Bros. are still pushing to have the movie open in theaters on July 17th, though it remains unclear if movie theaters across the United States will be able to open by then or not. Regardless, the director and the studio are doing everything within their power to make sure it happens.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere!



Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET.



ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

There are a lot people scratching their heads at the pairing of Christopher Nolan and Fortnite. However, one of the game's creators, Donald Mustard, says, "When we do anything like this, it's always born and driven from a relationship between creatives trying to bring something we think is awesome to life." The game previously showed exclusive footage from The Rise of Skywalker and Birds of Prey. Mustard had more to say about the Tenet trailer premiere, which you can read below.

"The idea of debuting the Tenet trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan. We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can't do that right now - but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it!"

While the whole movie theater situation is a bummer, the Tenet premiere within Fortnite does create an event. For now, the only way to see the new trailer is by logging into the game and heading over to the outdoor theater on the new party royale island at 8pm EST/5pm PST. The game is free to download and is available on a number of different gaming platforms.

The Tenet trailer will more than likely end up online at some point after the Fortnite premiere. Unofficial screen grabs will probably end up online first, with the official trailer coming from Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. at some point down the line. If we're thinking of Fortnite as being the "movie theater," we could think of tonight as the early Thursday night preview ahead of an opening movie, which means we might have the official version by tomorrow.

Tenet is the light at the end of the tunnel for the entertainment industry at the moment. Theaters have been closed down since the middle of March and there is hope that Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie will get things back to some sort of normalcy, though that's not exactly how everybody feels since everything is up in the air. We've seen mixed results when looking at separate surveys about returning to theaters, so we'll really just have to wait and see if Nolan and Warner Bros. are able to pull off the whole ordeal. You can check out the Fortnite Twitter announcement for the Tenet trailer above.

The idea of debuting the TENET trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan. We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can’t do that right now - but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it! — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 21, 2020

When we do anything like this, it’s always born and driven from a relationship between creatives trying to bring something we think is awesome to life. — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 21, 2020