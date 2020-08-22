The final trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been released. The long-awaited movie is now screening early in Australia, and the critics have spoken. As is the case with most Nolan projects, this one is leaving people scratching their heads, wondering what they just watched. This is more than likely exactly what the director was hoping for when he finished the final storyline for the action movie, which is teased even more than ever before in the latest trailer. With that being said, everything is still a mystery.

The main action set pieces of Tenet are the main focus in the final trailer, but the big reveal comes at the end when it shows the release date and states, "Where Theaters Are Open." The movie is set to open on September 3rd in North America, and not a whole lot of theaters are currently open. AMC opened up 100 this weekend and plans to have twice as many open in time for Tenet's opening, though it remains to be seen if people will actually end up going into theaters to see any movie.

Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. hoped to have Tenet come out last month to salvage any bit of the summer 2020 season as possible. However, that was not able to happen, due to the ongoing public health crisis. So now, the movie will open internationally in a staggered manner, with most places in Europe receiving the movie first, while North America has to wait until September 3rd. Even then, it's unclear how many theaters will be opened at that time.

With mixed reviews pouring in, Tenet is facing the second major challenge of its release. Since it's opening early in Australia, there will be leaks. It opens wide across Europe next weekend, which means there will be bootlegs to fight against. Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. have a lot to fight at the moment, and word of mouth advertising will be key in ensuring that people hold out from spoilers and bootlegs. Thankfully, the latest trailer for the movie teases quite a bit and should be able to ramp up excitement for something that should have opened in theaters over a month ago now.

In addition to John David Washington, the cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the movie, utilizing a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. Tenet is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson. You can check out the final trailer for Tenet above, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel.