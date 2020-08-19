Travis Scott and Christopher Nolan teaming up for a project might seem like a highly unlikely occurrence at first glance. But that is exactly what happened on the filmmaker's latest project Tenet, which will have a track by the best-selling musician interspersed with composer Ludwig Göransson's score for the highly-awaited film. Nolan told GQ that Scott's contribution to the project was nothing short of profound.

"His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound."

For his part, Travis Scott seemed equally impressed by the rushes of Tenet that he has seen so far. Very few details regarding Nolan's latest magnum opus have been revealed to the general public, with the actors and crew members keeping a strict vow of silence on social media and in interviews about anything other than the general plot, but Scott confirmed to GQ that audiences are in for a special treat when they finally are able to watch Tenet.

"I can't even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It's very fire."

The expectations from Tenet are as high as possible for a projected Hollywood blockbuster. Staked against the reputation of Christopher Nolan as a filmmaker with the power to draw audiences to theaters to watch his unique brand of reality-bending cinema on the big screen, is the reality of the threat of infection that every country in the world is facing right now, which has kept theater chains shut down all summer and threatens to keep them closed for many more months.

Still, despite misgivings, producers are moving forward with a theatrical release for Tenet instead of going the VOD route, even if that means international markets will get to see the film before American audiences. The issue with such a staggered mode of release is the inevitable piracy issues that will crop up, and the mobile recordings of theater screenings of the movie that will soon begin to be posted online.

There are no easy solutions to these problems, but at the end of the day, the cast and crew involved with the film appear to be confident that Tenet will turn out to be a winner for all involved parties. And there is no doubt that theater chains need Nolan's magic touch now more than ever, especially with Disney recently pulling Mulan out of its theatrical release calendar for a VOD debut on Disney+, with more big-budget movies rumored to be following suit.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is described as being set in the world of international espionage with a sci-fi twist. It features a star cast comprising of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branaugh, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Denzil Smith and Michael Caine. The film opens in theaters overseas on Aug. 26. and arrives in select U.S. cities Sept. 3. This story originated at GQ.