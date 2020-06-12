It's official: Warner Bros. has delayed the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The blockbuster was originally set to release on July 17 and was one of the only major releases to avoid shifting away from its date following the movie theater closure that took place in the U.S. in mid-March. The studio has opted to push the release back slightly and, in its place, will re-release Nolan's 2010 sci-fi/thriller Inception. Warner Bros. has also decided to delay the impending release of Wonder Woman 1984 for a second time by two months.

Tenet is now set to arrive in theaters two weeks later on July 31. Movie theater chains have started to take the first steps in reopening, but there was doubt as to whether or not enough theaters would be open by July 17 to justify releasing the movie, which reportedly comes with a hefty $200 million budget. This will also give the studio a little more time for marketing. Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, had this to say in a statement.

"We're especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31. It's been longer than any of us could've imagined since we've seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris' fans as we count down to 'Tenet"s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece Inception in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17."

Instead, Inception will make an anniversary run in theaters starting on July 17. Not only was Christopher Nolan's movie a huge box office hit, taking in $828 million worldwide, but there has been speculation that Tenet is a secret sequel to Inception. The re-release could further fuel that speculation. The National Association of Theater Owners had this to say about the date change.

"We are excited that our partners at Warner Bros. will offer a new generation of film fans the opportunity to enjoy 'Inception' the way it was originally intended to be seen, on the big screen. Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements, and we are looking forward to audiences enjoying 'Tenet' in our theatres all around the world on July 31."

As far as Wonder Woman 1984 is concerned, the latest DC superhero movie was all set to hit screens on August 14 after its initial summer release date of June 5 got delayed. Now, it is once again being pushed back, this time by two months. The next chapter in the Diana Prince saga will now open October 2. The marketing push was already heavy for Wonder Woman 1984 when the first delay occurred, with Gal Gadot's face decorating bags of Doritos in stores across America. Those bags will still be around come October, which is more the four months away, so Wonder Woman will be fresh in our minds, smiling at us every time we venture ino a grociery store.

John David Washington leads the cast of Tenet. The action/adventure takes place in the world of international espionage and, as we've seen in the trailers, has a time-bending element to it. The cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Christopher Nolan also penned the screenplay in addition to directing.

With the delay, Disney's live-action Mulan remake will now be the first blockbuster to hit theaters on July 24. The movie had previously been set to arrive in March. The Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged will arrive on July 1, with the Selene Gomez-produced The Broken Hearts Gallery arriving on July 10. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.