RLJE Films, a brand of RLJ Entertainment, has acquired all U.S. rights to Vaughn Stein's noir thriller Terminal from Highland Film Group, starring Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Simon Pegg (Star Trek), Mike Myers (Austin Powers), Max Irons (The White Queen) and Dexter Fletcher (Kick-Ass). Written by Stein for his directorial debut, RLJE Films plans to release the film in theaters in the spring of 2018. Here's what Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films, had to say about the acquisition in a statement.

"We're excited to work with Margot Robbie, who not only stars in, but also produced this amazing film. With her passion for the project, Margot leads a talented cast who takes audiences for a mystery ride in this highly anticipated thriller."

In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, Terminal follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge. Here's what director Vaughn Stein had to say in his statement.

"I am delighted and excited to be working with RLJE on Terminal, who share both our vision and passion for the film. We are all extremely proud of Terminal and look forward to sharing it with the US audiences later this year."

Terminal was produced by Robbie alongside Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya) and Josey McNamara (Dreamland) under their LuckyChap Entertainment banner, who are all producing the Dust Bowl drama entitled Dreamland together. They will be joined by David Barron (Harry Potter) of BeaglePug, Highland Film Group's Arianne Fraser (Barely Lethal), Molly Hassell (The Trust), and Teun Hilte (The White King). Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with CAA and Alana Crow at Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

This noir thriller was first announced back in February 2016, when Margot Robbie came aboard to star and produce. Simon Pegg and Mike Myers joined the cast a few months later, with the film starting production in May 2016, and having its world premiere just a few months later in September 2016, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now more than a year after its world premiere, the film is finally getting ready to hit theaters. The announcement of theatrical distribution from RLJE could mean that the first trailer is just around the corner.

Margot Robbie was just nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her performance in the critically-acclaimed I, Tonya, and she is also developing a number of projects for her Harley Quinn character, which she first played in Suicide Squad. She also provides the voice of Flopsy in the upcoming Peter Rabbit movie, plays Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots and she is rumored to star in Quentin Tarantino's next project, which revolves around the various historical events that take place in the year 1969. Hopefully we'll have more on Terminal from RLJE Films very soon.