Arcade1Up has just made it an easy answer when your folks ask what you want for Christmas. We want the new Terminator 2: Judgment Day arcade game from Arcade1Up! Time travel (get it?) back to your youth where you could be found feeding quarters to machines and cussing your friends, while trying to take each other down amidst the bleeps and flashing lights of the arcade! Check out the T2 arcade game re-release in the video.

I love how the video begins with the arcade game sitting like an end table by the couch! And this household really shows their Terminator love with the corresponding poster by the closet. They know us! Then it cuts to two people playing the game with smiles on their faces in the playroom. That's more like it! Note the lack of voice volume, because you know the smack-talk was flying!

I don't know if you have a pinball or arcade game yourself or in your friend group, but there is something distinctly different and absolutely more exciting about playing these games standing up. I've had the meekest, kitten-fostering, vegan, ASMR speaking friend shove me with the full intent of knocking me over when losing. I'm not condoning; I'm just saying! Also, if you're not familiar with owning such a game, you will have to get used to playing a couple games with every guest before the visit commences. Even your plumber!

Arcade1Up describes the blast from the past as such. "In 1991, visionary director James Cameron changed cinema forever with Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It's thrilling action sequences and groundbreaking visual effects mesmerized audiences, and arcade enthusiasts clamored for a video game adaptation."

"In anticipation, Midway developed T2 the arcade game simultaneously with the film's production and release. Utilizing sleek light guns for one or two players to play the roles of T-800 cyborgs, the game featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, and Eddie Furlong reprising their respective roles in digitized footage."

"The game was a blockbuster hit 1991, and now 30 years later, Arcade1Up is thrilled to produce this title in a home arcade form factor. Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retrogame enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. With T2, Arcade1Up fans will get their hands on one of the most requested titles ever."

Games included:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Behind the Scenes footage

Features:

WIFI-Leaderboard

Two Guns with force feedback

Light-Up Marquee

Riser

Specifications:

Assembled Dimensions: 39" D x 19.72" W x 65.51"

HBox Dimensions: 11.00" D x 23.63" W x 47.38" H

Weight: 81.57 lbs

Adjustable Volume

Clear Deck Protector

Anti-Tip Over Strap

Again, I cannot stress enough, these games make for some rowdy fun! The anti-tip over strap tells us everything we need to know. I'm a pinballer, but even I will make my way over to call next; I might even bring some prop quarters to slap down on the console just to show I'm serious. When someone asks me if I want to play, my answer every time is, "Yeah, if you feel like losing." Pre-orders open on November 1!