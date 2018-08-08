Terminator 6 is going to be released in 3D. The next entry in the long-running sci-fi franchise is currently filming under the direction of Tim Miller, best known for his work on the first Deadpool. He has been working closely with franchise creator James Cameron on the new movie, which heralds the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Now, we have word that the new entry will be coming your way next year in not two, but three dimensions.

The news comes from Real D France. They recently tweeted out the first official photo from Terminator 6, which features an older, badass looking Sarah Connor, alongside new cast members Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis. Their tweet included the information that the new movie will indeed be released in 3D when it arrives in theaters on November 22, 2019. It's unclear at the present time if this will be a 3D conversion during post-production, or if Tim Miller is actually filming with 3D cameras. In either case, this is an interesting development.

For one, this is the first time a movie in the franchise will be released in 3D initially. James Cameron did a 3D conversion for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which hit theaters last year. There was also the Universal Studios attraction, T2-3D: Battle Across Time, which served as a direct sequel to the second movie and also boasted 4D elements. But none of the movies were released in 3D upon their initial arrival. Considering what James Cameron was able to do with Avatar, the idea of seeing Terminator 6 in 3D could be enough to make moviegoers who never shell out for the extra expense dig a little deeper in their wallets.

Story details are being locked up pretty tightly right now, but much like Universal Studios' former attraction, Terminator 6 is going to serve as a direct sequel to T2. This means wiping away the sins of the past few entries in the franchise, including the maligned Terminator: Genisys. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back once again as the T-800 and was spotted filming some scenes on set at the end of July. This movie will also feature the addition of Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as the new Terminator.

To date, the five movies in the franchise have earned $1.84 billion at the box office. T2 is still far and away the highest-grossing entry, and that's not even taking inflation into account. The hope is that this will kickstart a new trilogy of Terminator movies that will be heavily centered on the new cast members. The past couple of entries proved to be major disappointments, but with James Cameron directly involved again and with Linda Hamilton back, there's reason to be hopeful. We'll have to reserve any real judgment until the first trailer arrives though. This news comes to us from the Real D France Twitter account.