Tim Miller's Terminator 6 recently had its release date pushed back from the summer of 2019 until November of 2019, but that doesn't mean that pre-production work has stopped. It has just been reported that Brett Azar from Terminator: Genisys has been cast in an unknown role. Terminator 6 marks the first time that James Cameron has worked with the franchise since the iconic Terminator 2: Judgement Day back in 1991. Cameron and his team recently re-released T2 in theaters with a 4K upgrade as well as 3D options, which is also when the director announced that Tim Miller will be coming on board to direct Terminator 6.

While the plot of Terminator 6 is being kept under wraps for the time being, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are returning to reprise their roles. Additionally, Mackenzie Davis and Gabriel Luna have joined the cast alongside Brett Azar, who confirmed the news on social media. Azar played the young version of Schwarzenegger's T-800 in Terminator Genisys, battling the older version of the T-800 in a memorable battle.

It isn't clear at this time who Brett Azar will be playing in Terminator 6, but it has been confirmed by James Cameron and Tim Miller that the new movie, simply titled Terminator, will ignore the last 3 installments in the Terminator franchise. But, now that it has been announced that Brett Azar is returning, it's safe to assume that he will be playing a younger version of Arnold Schwarzenegger yet again. This could hint to some time traveling in the new movie or Azar could be playing a new T-800, which would be pretty interesting.

As for Arnold Schwarzenegger, it has been confirmed by the actor as well as James Cameron and Tim Miller that Terminator 6 will embrace the actor's age, so we won't be seeing a de-aged version. It has also been confirmed that the delay in the new Terminator movie was not due to Schwarzenegger's recent emergency open-heart surgery that he is currently recuperating from. The studio has confirmed that the release date delay had already been decided before Arnold Schwarzenegger had his operation. The reasoning for the delay is more than likely due to some script rewrites.

Terminator 6 will hit theaters on November 22nd, 2019 instead of its original July release date, and fans of the franchise are hopeful that it will be the long-awaited return to form for the series. James Cameron has been pretty adamant that the movie will ignore the events of the previous installments, going as far as to say he wants to forget that they ever even happened in the first place. There are some people who feel the same way, but Brett Azar's role in Terminator: Genisys was one of the bright spots in the later movies. The casting of Brett Azar was first reported by The Terminator Fans.