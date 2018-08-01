Terminator 6 is in full force. Arnold Schwarzenegger officially arrived on set last week, and today, Paramount Pictures has released the first photo from the sci-fi sequel. It's following other recent reboots, such as Ghostbusters and Ocean's 8, putting its female cast front and center.

This is the first official look at Linda Hamilton returning as Sarah Connor, and she is looking like a true badass. She reteams with Arnie and producer James Cameron, who directed the first two movies in the franchise and created the original characters. Deadpool director Tim Miller is behind the lens for what is sure to be one of the best Terminator sequels in year. Perhaps since Judgment Day. But let's not push it.

Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor is joined by two franchise newcomers in the photo. Standing to the right is Natalia Reyes. And fresh from her role in Blade Runner 2049, we have Mackenzie Davis standing from and center. We don't know too much about their roles in this apocalyptic tale of robots and survivors. We know Reyes is playing a character names Dani Ramos. Davis' character is being held under a veil of secrecy for now, which has led some to believe that she is somehow related to Sarah Connor.

This isn't the first time fans have seen Linda Hamilton return as Sarah Connor in recent months. The sequel started shooting in early summer, and even before the first bit of film rolled, images were leaking from set showing that Sarah was not in bad shape. She looks like she's continued training for the impending apocalypse since we last left her in Judgment Day.

This is the first official photo from the movie. Producing alongside James Cameron, who promises a return to what fans love most about the series, is David Ellison. It has been rumored that Schwarzenegger is returning as both the T-800 Terminator in some form as well as the man who served as the prototype. Some of you hardcore fans may remember that idea was used in Terminator 3, but it turned out so atrocious, they left it on the cutting room floor. The deleted scene in question replaced Arnie's Austrian accent for a Souther drawl and it was mind boggling to say the least. I'm surprised producers had the nerve to include it as a special feature on the DVD.

Linda Hamilton and James Cameron were married at one point in their lives. So perhaps it was a little odd for Cameron to approach his ex-wife about being in the movie. Cameron and director Tim Miller had a plan, though. Cameron says this about convincing the mother of the apocalypse to return to her rightful place.

"It took me a week just to get up the nerve..No, that's not true. Linda and I have a great relationship. I called her up, and I said: 'Look, we could rest on our laurels. It's ours to lose, in a sense. We created this thing several decades ago. But, here's what can be really cool. You can come back and show everybody how it's done ... Because in my mind, it hasn't been done a whole lot since the way she did it back in '91. Make a huge f****** statement to have her be the really seasoned warrior that she's become ... There are certainly plenty of 50-, 60-, 70-something guys out there that just keep cranking along doing action movies and killing bad guys left and right. But there isn't an example of that for women, and I think there should be."

As you can see, Linda Hamilton, who hasn't been seen much in recent years, was down with the sickness. The team has a three movie arc planned. Well, so did Terminator: Genisys and we all saw how that turned out. The story is being reinvented. Even with Schwarzenegger and Hamilton on board, the hope is to hand the franchise to a new set of characters. And as you can see, this is going to have an emphasis on girl power. It's the first image they're selling. Will it work? We'll have to wait and see.