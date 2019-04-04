Paramount has debuted the first footage from Terminator: Dark Fate. This is probably one of the most intriguing blockbusters coming our way this year. It would be hard to call it one of the most highly-anticipated, given that the last few entries in the franchise haven't exactly lived up to James Cameron's originals. But there is high hope for this one, given that Cameron is back on board as an executive producer, with Deadpool director Tim Miller in the director's chair. Those in attendance at CinemaCon were treated to the very first footage from the upcoming sequel. So how did it go?

According to those who were on hand, it may very well be time to get excited about this franchise again. The crowd was shown two different sequences. One in which one of the new stars, Mackenzie Davis, is seen fully nude, time-traveling, in classic Terminator fashion, before beating up a couple of cops. But the scene that has everyone excited features Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor doing what she does best; kicking ass. The scene apparently takes place on a bridge and features her taking out not one, but two Terminators with very large guns. She also gets to say the classic line, "I'll be back."

The response has been overwhelmingly positive based on the first wave of early reactions on social media. The cast, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, was also on hand at the event. Director Tim Miller reportedly got very emotional and even shed a few tears after debuting the footage. One of the most surprising reveals is that the new Terminator in this move, played by Gabriel Luna, can split in two and become more than one Terminator. Points for inventiveness, that's for sure.

This has been billed as more of a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day and that was reaffirmed at the presentation at CinemaCon. It's no secret that movies like Salvation and Genisys didn't exactly go over as the studio had hoped. As such, Tim Miller and James Cameron have decided to ignore those movies completely in favor of continuing along the same lines as Cameron's original movies. The screenplay was worked on by Billy Ray, David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes, Josh Friedman and Charles H. Eglee. It's hard to know who's ideas actually ended up in the final draft at this point.

Hopefully, this means we'll be getting an actual trailer online sometime in the near future so we can all see for ourselves if this is going to be the real deal or not. But maybe, just maybe, this time they finally got it right. The full cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Terminator: Dark Fate is set to hit theaters on November 1 from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out some reactions to the footage from CinemaCon below.

TERMINATOR footage features a fully nude Mackenzie Davis time-travel landing in Mexico City and beating the shit out of a couple of cops. This is precisely as awesome as it sounds. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 4, 2019

More footage: Libda Hamilton firing two EXTREMELY LARGE GUNS at Terminators on a bridge. Pretty much impossible not to be excited by this. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 4, 2019

Tim Miller is crying after showing Terminator: Dark Fate footage :) — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 4, 2019

Definitely looks to be a strong entry in the franchise. Tim very emotional. #terminatordarkfate — FlickDirect (@flickdirect) April 4, 2019

Just got a look at multiple sequences from #TerminatorDarkFate, including Sarah Connor stepping out of a jeep with a bazooka and blowing up two Terminators, before turning and saying, “I’ll be back.” Film looks bonkers badass. Arnold on stage with cast now#CinemaConpic.twitter.com/qp8D4dbDL5 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 4, 2019

“I’ll be back,” says Sarah Conner after blowing away the new Terminator who splits into two as his new power. Just saw a few minutes from Dark Fate and it’s pretty slick. It looks very different but extremely cool. #Cinemacon — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 4, 2019

TERMINATOR: DARK FATE footage looks BADASS! @IamGabrielLuna looks sick as the new villain. Loved the new Terminator score, which has a Mexican influence. Linda Hamilton gets the “I’ll be back” line. We saw Mackenzie’s first scene. Arnold is on stage talking up his co-stars. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 4, 2019

The #TerminatorDarkFate footage looks INSANE. Massive action that looks epic in scale and scope. We saw a scene where #LindaHamilton is so badass and kicks the shit out of 2 Terminators on a bridge. Seriously amazing footage. Look for recap on @collider after panel. #CinemaConpic.twitter.com/X17RPVTzLJ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 4, 2019

Look, y’all, I was very doubtful about the need for another TERMINATOR, but that footage fucking owned. Direct sequel to T2, apparently ignores the others. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 4, 2019