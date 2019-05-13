We have a new look at Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate. But it sounds like we're going to be getting a much more thorough look in the very near future, as director Tim Miller has promised that the first trailer is coming soon. This is a franchise that really lost its way and has been begging for either some kind of reinvention, or just to be put to bed forever. Hollywood was likely not going to exercise the latter option, so we're getting a reboot of sorts that's going to (hopefully) be what fans have been wanting for some time. This new sneak peek speaks to that.

The image was shared from the editing bay, where Tim Miller, who previously helmed the first Deadpool, is currently busy cutting the movie together. On the monitors, we can see an image of Linda Hamilton back as her iconic character for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day. She's sporting shades, a serious scowl and, as it just so happens, a bazooka as well. The photo was provided with the following caption from Miller.

"I like to spend every #TerminatorDay in a dark room thinking dark thoughts & our edit bay is the perfect place! We're here putting the finishing touches on our first trailer, we're just weeks away from releasing this fucker into the wild & we're very, very excited."

Those in attendance at CinemaCon last month were treated to the first footage from Terminator: Dark Fate, which was received very positively. One scene showcased Sarah Connor absolutely kicking ass and taking out two terminators on a bridge. She even gets to say the classic line, "I'll be back." The still on the monitors certainly looks like it could be from that scene, so maybe we'll end up getting a taste of it in the trailer.

This particular entry in the franchise will be a direct sequel to T2 and is said to ignore everything that came after James Cameron's original sci-fi classics. Cameron, though not in the director's chair (because he's neck deep in Avatar sequels), has been heavily involved as a producer, working very closely with Tim Miller. Arnold Schwarzenegger also returns as the T-800. New additions to the cast include Gabriel Luna, Brett Azar, Natalie Reyes and Mackenzie Davis. Luna is playing a new Terminator who can apparently split in half. Again, with any luck, we'll get a taste of that in the trailer.

As for when we could see the trailer? Paramount has Rocketman coming out on May 31. It's quite possible they will have it out in time in order to attach it to the upcoming Elton John biopic. Either way, it won't be long now. Terminator: Dark Fate is set to arrive in theaters on November 1. Be sure to check out the new photo from the official Terminator Twitter account below.

“I like to spend every #TerminatorDay in a dark room thinking dark thoughts & our edit bay is the perfect place! We're here putting the finishing touches on our FIRST TRAILER-we're just weeks away from releasing this fucker into the wild & we're very, very excited.” -Tim Miller pic.twitter.com/Eh0gcCRi61 — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) May 12, 2019