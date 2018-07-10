Gabriel Luna has been spotted on the set of Terminator 6. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor, best known for inhabiting a version of Ghost Rider on the Marvel series, is playing a new Terminator in the upcoming reboot/sequel. This batch of set photos is the first we've seen of him since filming began. Luna looks more or less like himself and not so much like a deadly futuristic robot, but he was caught playing an acoustic guitar on set. Though, that's probably not making it into the movie.

Production is currently taking place in Spain and Gabriel Luna took to Twitter to post a quick video of himself before shooting. He looked as though he couldn't contain his excitement. A batch of set photos then made their way online. Director Tim Miller was reportedly shooting scenes with Luna at a futuristic cyber cafe. Luna is reportedly playing a Cybernetic Assassin and will be an antagonist in Terminator 6. So this won't be a T-800 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day situation. At least for now, it appears that Luna is who the new and returning stars are going to have to contend with.

Not a whole lot can be discerned from these set photos, but production seems to be moving right along. Linda Hamilton is returning to the franchise for the first time since T2 as Sarah Connor, with Arnold Schwarzenegger once again coming back as the T-800. He's been recovering after a recent, very serious heart surgery, which could explain why we haven't seen him on set just yet. Though, we did get a glimpse of Hamilton looking ready for action.

Tim Miller (Deadpool) is directing the movie with franchise creator James Cameron heavily involved as a producer. Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes and Diego Boneta have also been added as new cast members. Miller and Cameron have hatched plans for a potential trilogy, assuming this first installment goes well. Plot details are scarce right now, but this is going to serve as a direct sequel to Terminator 2 and will ignore the events of more recent sequels. Originally, the new movie was supposed to hit theaters in July of next year, but Paramount had to bump it back to November 22, 2019. The studio insists the move had nothing to do with Schwarzenegger's heart surgery.

At the present time, it doesn't appear as though Paramount will be making any announcements about the reboot at San Diego Comic-Con. A logo for the movie debuted at CinemaCon in April that revealed the title to simply be Terminator. There is no word on when production is expected to wrap but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the new Terminator 6 set photos, which originated with La Opinion de Murcia, for yourself below.