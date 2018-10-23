It looks like we're going to get to see Terminator 6 a little sooner than previously expected. Paramount Pictures had decided to move up the release date for the next entry in the long-running sci-fi franchise. The move comes not long after Warner Bros. announced that they have delayed Wonder Woman 1984 to June 2020. That freed up that movie's old 2019 release date, which more than one studio was quick to jump on. It's now going to be a showdown between Sarah Connor and Charlie's Angels.

Wonder Woman 1984 had previously been scheduled to arrive on November 1, 2019. Warner Bros. instead decided to shift the sequel to last year's breakaway hit to summer 2020, which could prove to be more lucrative. That prompted Paramount to, once again, move Terminator 6, which will now open on that November 1, 2019, date. Sony, in a similar move, shifted their Charlie's Angels reboot, which comes from director Elizabeth Banks, to that same date. That makes it a very competitive weekend, assuming both studios decide to stick to their guns on this one.

It's interesting that this release date has sort of become the battle of the female-fronted franchises. Unquestionably, the Terminator franchise has more global brand recognition and appeal, so Paramount may get the edge here. But Terminator: Genisys didn't do the franchise any favors. However, having Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor for the first time since T2, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will once again be back as the T-800, will certainly help matters. On the flipside, Charlie's Angels looks to reboot the pair of McG directed movies from the early 2000s. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska front the cast of the reboot.

Terminator 6 (which isn't the movie's official title) will serve as a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The hope is that this can kickstart a new trilogy, utilizing the new cast members, which includes Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Gabriel Luna as the new Terminator, who previously starred on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Ghost Rider. Tim Miller (Deadpool) is in the director's chair, with franchise creator James Cameron heavily involved as a producer. Cameron is far too busy with his Avatar sequels to have directed the new entry himself.

To date, the four Terminator movies have grossed $1.84 billion worldwide, peaking with T2 in 1991. Up to this point, Terminator 6 has already shifted release dates several times. Originally, it was set for a summer debut in July 2019 before the studio moved it to November 22, 2019, following Arnold Schwarzenegger's recent heart surgery. Though, they claim the move had nothing to do with that. The movie was then shifted up a week to November 15 and now it sits in its new even earlier date. We'll see if it sticks this time or if Paramount decides to back away from Charlie's Angels.