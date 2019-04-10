Linda Hamilton says Terminator: Dark Fate is the franchise's "return to form." Last week, the first footage from the highly anticipated sequel debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and it blew the roof off the place. Viewers who were lucky enough to see it are claiming it was amazing and Hamilton feels the same way. Although she hasn't seen the finished cut yet, she is very proud of the work that went into making the highly anticipated sequel and called the other movies in the franchise after Terminator 2: Judgement Day "forgettable."

The Terminator movies after Terminator 2: Judgement Day never really were accepted by fans of the franchise. Most of them were given harsh reviews and had a hard time making any money at the box office. However, now with Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and James Cameron back on board, it seem things are about to take a turn for the better. Hamilton had this to say about coming back for Terminator: Dark Fate, while throwing some more shade on the previous installments.

"In terms of narrowing down the characters again that you really care about as opposed to just emptying the kitchen sink and having so many different versions of Terminator and so many different characters without a real cohesive story that keeps you interested... I think that we have returned to form."

Linda Hamilton also revealed she agreed to sign on for Terminator: Dark Fate without reading a script. She called it a "leap of faith," because no script had been written by that point. It was not an easy decision for her to make and she took several weeks to make up her mind. Ultimately, James Cameron was the one who was able to persuade her. Now, she's very happy with her decision.

As for working with Deadpool director Tim Miller, Linda Hamilton calls him a "genius." Miller is behind the camera for Terminator: Dark Fate while James Cameron took on an active producer role. Hamilton says that so much of Miller's ideas for action scenes, which she couldn't go into detail about, were things she couldn't comprehend. The actress admits she didn't understand where he was coming from a lot of the time and to rely on the previsualization animation, or previs, to see the complexities of what Miller had come up with.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st, which means we should see the first trailer any time now. It's been nearly 30 years since we've seen Linda Hamilton as the iconic Sarah Connor and now seems like the perfect time to bring her back to the franchise and possibly end things on her own terms. While we wait for the first Terminator: Dark Fate footage to drop, you can head over to Collider to see the rest of the interview with Linda Hamilton.