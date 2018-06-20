The first Terminator 6 set photos have arrived. Director Tim Miller (Deadpool) and franchise creator James Cameron have been hard at work developing this upcoming sequel, which will once again reboot the series. Cameron is too busy with his Avatar sequels to direct, but he's been heavily involved as a producer. Filming just recently got underway in Madrid, Spain and we now have our first look at Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor looking totally awesome. We also have some photos of Blade Runner 2049 star Mackenzie Davis, who is playing a new character in the movie. While we don't know much else about her at this point, we can see that her character looks very much like she's cut from the same cloth as Sarah Connor.

This first batch of photos features Linda Hamilton geared up, rocking some sweet sunglasses and looking like her old self. This is the first time she's played the part since T2, so this is a big moment for fans of the franchise. A different batch of photos sees Mackenzie Davis rocking a short haircut in a dirty tank top, with plenty of scars scattered all over her body. She's apparently had a rough go of it, but who hasn't in the post-apocalyptic world first imagined by James Cameron in 1984's The Terminator? With Hamilton returning as the legendary Sarah Connor in this movie it begs the question, is Davis playing Connor's daughter or someone who is otherwise related to her?

For now, Tim Miller, James Cameron and everyone else involved are keeping pretty quiet on the details regarding the plot for Terminator 6, which, as revealed at CinemaCon, will likely be titled Terminator. So it's tough to gain much from these set photos beyond what is readily apparent in them. But it does signal that the movie is underway and that Terminator: Genisys, despite its best efforts, didn't manage to entirely kill the franchise. Much like the T-1000, this thing is very tough to kill.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is once again set to reprise his role as the T-800. The actor recently had to undergo major heart surgery, which he's been recovering from but, by all accounts, he's doing just fine. Paramount delayed the release date recently from July 2019 to November 2019. The studio says the move had nothing to do with Schwarzenegger's surgery. If that's the case, then the timing of the announcement was miraculously coincidental. Whatever the case may be, things are on track now and we'll get to see Schwarzenegger back at least once more in his most iconic role.

This new movie will serve as a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day and will ignore all of the more recent sequels. Sorry, Terminator 3 fans. This is the first in a planned trilogy, assuming this first one goes over well. In addition to Mackenzie Davis, new cast members include Natalia Reyes (Lady, La Vendedora de Rosa), Diego Boneta (Scream Queens) and Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.} as the new Terminator. You can check out the set photos, courtesy of Just Jared and The Terminator Fans, for yourself below.