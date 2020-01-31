Star of the recent sequel Terminator: Dark Fate, and action hero icon Linda Hamilton, has recently stated that she wanted the gun-toting, world-saving, master of badassery Sarah Connor to be out of shape and fat for her Dark Fate comeback.

"The shock value, I think, sort of plants everybody in, immediately. I actually kept arguing that maybe she should just be fat. That would have shock value too."

The idea of an overweight Sarah Connor is certainly an interesting one, and would definitely have provided some shock value, though it is unclear how she would have gotten so out of shape considering the events of the movie.

Linda Hamilton clarfield her comments by likening it to the surprise that audiences felt upon seeing the change in Sarah between the very first Terminator movie and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

"There was the element of shock in between Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, where the audience sees Sarah Connor and they're like 'Holy fuck!' So I thought that coming back 30 years later would give our audience a 'Holy fuck!' moment. Like 'Oh that ain't the old Sarah Connor, that's the old Sarah Connor.' I embraced that, and dyed my hair grey, because I actually don't have grey hair yet, which is just genetics."

So, just as we saw the character transform during the few years in between the first two movies, the revelation that Sarah Connor had essentially given up the fight and resigned herself to living like an ordinary person would have come as quite a surprise, and Hamilton's reasoning behind it is actually quite sound. The sight of this action legend downing donuts and looking the worse for wear could have been used for something much more than a simple sight gag.

Though she was not given the opportunity to climb into a fat suit ala Chris Hemsorth in Avengers: Endgame, the very appearance of Sarah Connor being back in the Terminator fold was something of a pleasant shock all on its own.

Terminator: Dark Fate lands us in Mexico City, where a newly modified liquid Terminator -- the Rev-9 model -- arrives from the future to kill a young factory worker named Dani Ramos. Also sent back in time is Grace, a hybrid cyborg human who must protect Ramos from the seemingly indestructible robotic assassin. But the two women soon find some much-needed help from a pair of unexpected allies -- seasoned warrior Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator.

Sadly, despite being hailed as the best sequel since the second movie, the lacking box office returns for Terminator: Dark Fate have made another follow-up in doubt. Though, it bears remembering that the franchise has been left for dead before, and yet always finds a way to return. Much like the titular unstoppable cyborg. This comes to us from Cinemablend.