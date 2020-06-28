Terminator: Dark Fate released last year to mixed reviews and disappointing box office results. Of course, this being the Terminator franchise, some fans are still hoping to see a sequel someday. In an interview, Mackenzie Davis, who played one of the lead roles in the movie, said such hopes are unfortunately not based in facts.

"I really loved the movie and I'm so proud of what we did, but there wasn't a demand for it [at the box office] and to think that there'd be a demand for a seventh film is quite insane. You should just pay attention to what audiences want - and they want new things and I want new things."

In Terminator: Dark Fate, Mackenzie Davis played the role of Grace, a cybernetically enhanced human from the future who must team up with Sarah Connor and a rogue T-800 to protect a new savior of humanity. The movie was praised for its visual effects, but the storyline was felt to be a recycling of the original two movies, simply swapping out John Connor for a new future-savior of humanity. Davis believes that instead of trying to further recycle old ideas in future Terminator sequels, the money should go towards new ideas and talent.

"There are many interesting people that don't fit the mold of those who make these big franchises who have not had the chance to make movies. We should be investing in them right now."

And with that, Davis appears to have effectively washed her hands of the Terminator franchise. And she is not the only one. Linda Hamilton, whose return as Sarah Connor was one of the biggest talking points for Dark Fate, had previously admitted she would be quite happy never to return to the series.

"I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version, where so many millions are not at stake. Today's audience is just so unpredictable. I can't tell you how many laymen just go, 'Well, people don't go to the movies anymore.' It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really love to be done."

In any case, any future sequels hoping to profit off the Terminator brand will probably be looking to distance themselves from Dark Fate, which is one of the lowest-performing entries in the franchise. The truth is, there has not been a universally-loved entry in the series since the time of the original Terminator and its sequel, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, both directed by James Cameron.

So it seems Cameron is the only filmmaker who can be counted on to truly capture the spirit of the series in a way that would make audiences care again. Unfortunately, due to his commitment to the multiple Avatar sequels, it is unlikely that we will be getting to see a new Terminator movie with the words 'Directed by James Cameron' emblazoned across the opening credits any time soon. This interview was conducted at NME.