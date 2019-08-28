Action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, as he has constantly promised he would be, and this time he has brought fellow action movie icon Linda Hamilton with him. A couple of new images from the upcoming sequel Terminator: Dark Fate have been gifted to us courtesy of both Fandango's 2019 Fall Movie Preview, along with another new image that comes to us from Total Film from a few days ago.

The two images are very appropriately moody, as both are smothered in the dark grays, blacks and muted teals that audiences have come to expect from modern science fiction action movies. The images appear to be from the same scene, and show Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, returning to the fray as the cybernetic organism T-800 and the battle-hardened mother of humanity's saviour Sarah Connor respectively, as they prepare for what is sure to be one of many gunfights.

We have seen so far from the trailers that the pair will have something of a tense relationship, but it looks like the two of them will put their differences aside in the name of the greater good, as they have done successfully before, and both will arm up to take down new enemies that threaten humanity's future.

The sequel will ignore the mixed bag that is the majority of The Terminator franchise, and pick up after 1991's action masterpiece Terminator 2: Judgement Day, which left humanity's hero John Connor and his mother alive and well and Arnie's good-guy Terminator, well, terminated, having given us the most emotional thumbs up in cinematic history. So, how have events changed to bring the team back together? Here is the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate.

27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator (Gabriel Luna) is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human (Mackenzie Davis), and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.

The film will be helmed by Deadpool director Tim Miller, who is sure to bring a keen eye for the action and undoubtedly a wry sense of humour to proceedings, and so far the film is surrounded in confusion simply by where it sits in the Terminator timeline. Where is John Connor? How is there another Terminator? Who are these mysterious new characters? Well, we will have to wait until November 1st this year to find answers to the many, many questions we have. These images come from Fandango and Games Radar.