The early box office predictions for Terminator: Dark Fate are in. The long-awaited sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day hits theaters on November 1st and everybody is curious to see how it will perform at the box office. Ever since the release of Judgment Day, the franchise has seen lower and lower box office debuts, matched with negative critical and fan responses. With that being said, the sequel pretends the last three installments never happened and brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and James Cameron.

It's looking like Terminator: Dark Fate will have a bit of a soft box office opening when it hits theaters in a few weeks. Initial domestic box office tracking has the debut weekend coming in with $35 - $45 million. This isn't a terrible number by any means, but it does mean that the international numbers are going to have to be even bigger to get up to the sequel's massive budget. James Cameron's Alita: Battle Angel earned most of its money from overseas, and the Terminator franchise usually does well globally, so we should see some pretty hefty global numbers.

The Terminator: Dark Fate box office estimates do put the movie ahead of 2015's Terminator Genisys, which is a good start. If the sequel ends up in the higher reaches of the estimate, we could see it become the highest grossing debut since Judgment Day. Initial responses to the trailers and TV spots have not been entirely positive as fans of the franchise are still feeling skeptical after the last few decades of subpar movies. With that being said, it will really be the early reviews and reactions that start a word-of-mouth promotional campaign, if they end up being positive. The latest trailer was seen as a positive turn as it fleshed out more of the action, while teasing some nostalgia at the same time.

James Cameron can see the franchise continuing after Terminator: Dark Fate, so a box office win will be crucial to the future. Making a direct sequel to Judgment Day was a wise choice, but there is a lot of pressure there at the same time. It's clear that the return of James Cameron and original cast members won't be enough to get the movie across the finish line on its own, but, when combined with the direct sequel idea, it's a really great starting point.

Despite Disney's best efforts and mammoth success at the box office this year, we're still seeing a decline in ticket sales overall. The summer ended on a bum note, but the fall and winter are looking up with Joker, Terminator: Dark Fate, and The Rise of Skywalker all on the way. It's beginning to look like the year could end on a strong note, if everything goes according to plan. Box Office Pro was the first to announce the Terminator: Dark Fate box office prediction.