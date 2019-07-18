Terminator: Dark Fate will officially see the return of Edward Furlong as John Connor. Terminator fans were already ecstatic over the return of Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and James Cameron, but adding Furlong is sure to make fans even more excited for the upcoming sequel. There have been rumors about the return of John Connor for months now, but they have now proven to be true, thanks to Cameron's big reveal at San Diego Comic-Con.

James Cameron is currently on the set of the Avatar sequels, so he could not be at the Terminator: Dark Fate Comic-Con panel earlier this afternoon. However, fans in attendance were just happy to hear the franchise creator talk about what their goals were for the sequel. He says, "I came into with no particular expectation other than wanting to make the best possible Terminator movie for 2019." And then almost as an "oh, yeah" moment, he says, "We asked Linda to come back and thankfully she agreed and we built the story about that. Edward Furlong is back as John."

Along with the news of John Connor returning, James Cameron was able to get the crowd at Comic-Con pumped for the sequel and then showed a sizzle reel, which showed Sarah Connor talking about how she spends her days hunting Terminators. Hunting Terminators sounds like the perfect job for where Connor is at this particular time in her life. When it comes down to it, Cameron truly believes they are doing something brand-new with the franchise. He had this to say.

"You've got Tim Miller fresh off of Deadpool, me coming back to the franchise almost three decades later...(we're) coming up with crazy new stuff you've never seen before... One thing we kept circling around, 'Do we want to bring Sarah back? And there is no Sarah but Linda, so how to do we talk Linda into being in this movie?'"

As for Eddie Furlong's John Connor, it isn't clear what his role will be at this time and the same goes for Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 character. Tim Miller has already warned fans that they aren't ready for Schwarzenegger this time around, which certainly sounds intriguing. Miller and James Cameron's excitement about the project is starting to get infectious. Let's just hope the sequel can live up to the hype when it arrives in November.

Terminator : Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st and it will reunite the cast of Terminator 2: Judgment Day as Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Edward Furlong come back to the franchise for the first time in nearly 30 years. Will the sequel be able to live up to the hype? We'll just have to wait and see, but things certainly already look and sound very promising. The Discussing Film Twitter account was the first to announce the Edward Furlong Terminator: Dark Fate casting news.

