Paramount has dropped four new Terminator: Dark Fate featurettes. Each one highlights the main characters from the highly anticipated sequel. We get new intel on Sarah Connor, the T-800, The Rev 9, and Grace ahead of the sequel's release next month. Linda Hamilton states that Sarah Connor "is a warrior for humanity against the machines," while James Cameron calls the character a badass Terminator hunter. Connor isn't sitting around waiting for them to come to her, she is on the hunt and she won't rest until her mission is complete.

Terminator: Dark Fate is a direct sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. While many believe the idea to ignore the previous installments was from director Tim Miller and James Cameron, it actually came from Skydance producer David Ellison, who wanted to start with a clean slate. From there, Miller and Cameron worked together to get the story sorted out and convince Linda Hamilton to come back on board, which apparently was not as easy as it sounds.

In addition to the return of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator: Dark Fate also sees the return of Eddie Furlong, who confirmed to reprise his role John Connor. With that being said, it's not clear if Furlong was a part of the production, or if they're using old footage to bring Connor back. There have been some pretty interesting rumors pertaining to his role on the movie, but none of them have officially been confirmed. Furlong has not commented on the subject, at least publicly. He also has not been spotted in any of the promotional material for the sequel released thus far.

Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Diego Boneta are the newcomers to the Terminator franchise. Davis' Grace character is a hybrid of machine and human and she looks like she could be the next Sarah Connor. Grace appears to be just as tough, but with an extra edge. As for the franchise continuing after Terminator: Dark Fate, that is unclear at this time. The Copyright Act of 1976 has started to come up more and more as authors who came up with a lot characters and stories in the 1980s are able to take back their work from the studios.

Gale Ann Hurd, who is credited as a screenwriter on the first Terminator alongside with director James Cameron, is seeking her half of the script's copyright. The Copyright Act of 1976 allows the creators of an original work to take back ownership after 35 years. Hurd could get 50% of the franchise and will be in on all of the discussions and negotiations to make further movies in the future. This could be a huge payday for the screenwriter. While we wait to see how that all comes up, you can check out all four of the Terminator: Dark Fate featurettes below, thanks to the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel.