We've got a brand new clip from Terminator: Dark Fate which finally welcomes back Sarah Connor to the franchise, properly this time. Genisys, for all of its failings, did try and bring things back to their roots, by bringing back Connor. Though, it was Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke taking up the mantle. This time around, we're finally getting Linda Hamilton back as the heart and soul of the sci-fi franchise. And she's coming out guns blazing.

The clip showcases an extended sequence that has been teased in the trailers quite a bit. We see our new Terminator, played by Gabriel Luna, attacking a bridge. A truck then speeds onto said bridge, screeching to a halt before Sarah Connor comes stepping out cool, calm and collected. Connor then proceeds to fire a huge gun at Luna's Terminator, before blasting him off of the bridge. Then she pulls out a full-on rocket launcher, blasting another Terminator to smithereens. It's extremely heroic and looks like some classic Terminator imagery.

This new clip also gets to the heart of what makes this new installment potentially exciting, when compared to the likes of entries like Salvation and Genisys. Not only is Linda Hamilton back alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but James Cameron, the creator of the franchise, is back as an executive producer. This is being billed as a direct sequel to T2 and has all of the elements, seemingly, that the last few entries were missing.

Terminator: Dark Fate centers on Sarah Connor who, more than two decades ago, prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote humanity's fate. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living the quiet life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator, dubbed the Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna), travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani's survival depends on her joining up with Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor as the Rev-9 ruthlessly kills everything in its path on its quest to take out Dani. The journey leads these three to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah's past that may be their best hope for survival.

Tim Miller (Deadpool) is in the director's chair for this one. The old series stars are joined by Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes and Diego Boneta. Box office tracking is a little low right now, currently sitting at around $40 million for opening weekend. However, if this turns out to be the sequel fans have been waiting more than two decades for, that number could climb a whole lot higher. We'll have to wait and see what critics have to say about it here in the coming weeks. Terminator: Dark Fate is set to hit theaters on November 1 from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the new clip for yourself.