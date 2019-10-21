The early reactions to Terminator: Dark Fate are in and it's been called a return to form. Surprise screenings were held over the weekend for fans who believed they were seeing Terminator 2: Judgment Day. With James Cameron back on board alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, fans were expecting something exciting. Throughout the years, the installments after T2 have been a mixed bag, so seeing the original crew reunite brought some pressure to the project. Thankfully, it looks like they did what they wanted to achieve.

One of the more interesting early reactions to Terminator: Dark Fate is a comparison to The Force Awakens. It's "A satisfying, exciting reboot that's essentially the best parts of T1 and T2 in a blender," according to one opinion, which makes sense with the Star Wars comparison. However, that might not sit so well with some of the people who are not into the latest Star Wars trilogy. Regardless, it seems like a good indication of where the franchise can go from here after having the original actors pass the torch.

Terminator: Dark Fate is also being called the best in the franchise since T2. While that doesn't sound very hard, it is good news for fans who have been waiting nearly 30 years for a proper sequel. In addition to being compared to the rest of the franchise, the sequel is also being praised for its action sequences and performances. You can read another early reaction below.

"This is the Terminator film that fans have been yearning for since T2. Arnold is back (he's great) but it is Linda Hamilton & Mackenzie Davis who steal the show. As for the action sequences, they are impressive & some of the best I've seen all year."

Natalia Reyes' Dani and Mackenzie Davis' Grace are also getting a lot of praise. Apparently, Terminator: Dark Fate is their movie and they take the lead in a new and exciting way. It seems there is a lot set up for the future of the franchise with these characters and one hopes they will be able to go on after this one. But, that will largely depend on the box office success of this movie. Terminator fans have been burned many times over the years and are definitely weary of this installment.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on November 1st, which is only a few weeks away from now. Thankfully, the early reactions seem to be nearly all positive. With that being said, the box office is going to be the factor that ends up dictating the future and whether or not any more movies end up getting made. For now, fans of the franchise might be a little more willing to go check it out on the big screen when it hits theaters. You can get ticket info over at Paramount and check out some early reactions below.

Kevin Burwick