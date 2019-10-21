The early reactions to Terminator: Dark Fate are in and it's been called a return to form. Surprise screenings were held over the weekend for fans who believed they were seeing Terminator 2: Judgment Day. With James Cameron back on board alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, fans were expecting something exciting. Throughout the years, the installments after T2 have been a mixed bag, so seeing the original crew reunite brought some pressure to the project. Thankfully, it looks like they did what they wanted to achieve.

One of the more interesting early reactions to Terminator: Dark Fate is a comparison to The Force Awakens. It's "A satisfying, exciting reboot that's essentially the best parts of T1 and T2 in a blender," according to one opinion, which makes sense with the Star Wars comparison. However, that might not sit so well with some of the people who are not into the latest Star Wars trilogy. Regardless, it seems like a good indication of where the franchise can go from here after having the original actors pass the torch.

Terminator: Dark Fate is also being called the best in the franchise since T2. While that doesn't sound very hard, it is good news for fans who have been waiting nearly 30 years for a proper sequel. In addition to being compared to the rest of the franchise, the sequel is also being praised for its action sequences and performances. You can read another early reaction below.

"This is the Terminator film that fans have been yearning for since T2. Arnold is back (he's great) but it is Linda Hamilton & Mackenzie Davis who steal the show. As for the action sequences, they are impressive & some of the best I've seen all year."

Natalia Reyes' Dani and Mackenzie Davis' Grace are also getting a lot of praise. Apparently, Terminator: Dark Fate is their movie and they take the lead in a new and exciting way. It seems there is a lot set up for the future of the franchise with these characters and one hopes they will be able to go on after this one. But, that will largely depend on the box office success of this movie. Terminator fans have been burned many times over the years and are definitely weary of this installment.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on November 1st, which is only a few weeks away from now. Thankfully, the early reactions seem to be nearly all positive. With that being said, the box office is going to be the factor that ends up dictating the future and whether or not any more movies end up getting made. For now, fans of the franchise might be a little more willing to go check it out on the big screen when it hits theaters. You can get ticket info over at Paramount and check out some early reactions below.

Terminator: Dark Fate is basically Terminator: The Force Awakens. A satisfying, exciting reboot that’s essentially the best parts of T1 & T2 in a blender. Davis, Reyes & Hamilton are excellent, the action wows & while it’s familiar, it’s easily the best T3 yet. Terminator is back pic.twitter.com/W1emrXIq5C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 21, 2019

#TerminatorDarkFate delivers. This is the Terminator film that fans have been yearning for since T2. Arnold is back (he’s great) but it is Linda Hamilton & Mackenzie Davis who steal the show. As for the action sequences, they are impressive & some of the best I’ve seen all year. pic.twitter.com/xAzPzneob2 — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) October 21, 2019

#TerminatorDarkFate is a blast. Came for the return of Linda Hamilton (amazing) & reprisal of Schwarzenegger (badass) but was surprised and happy to come out caring most about Natalia Reyes’ Dani & Mackenzie Davis’ Grace. It gave me a lot of hope for where Terminator will go next pic.twitter.com/vfWPFwMnzS — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) October 21, 2019

Is #TerminatorDarkFate the best since T2? Yup. Linda Hamilton’s return makes a BIG difference, Mackenzie Davis kicks all the ass, & Natalia Reyes is an excellent anchor. Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9 is a winner too. Physicality, VFX, fights - all spot on! Glad they gave this another go. pic.twitter.com/4Q1FNN49Hw — Perri Nemiratu (@PNemiroff) October 21, 2019

TERMINATOR’s thought of as Arnold’s franchise. DARK FATE makes it clear he wasn’t the key ingredient that made it work. It was Linda Hamilton. She’s incredible in this, and the movie’s very solid. (I recently defended all the TERMINATOR sequels, so make of this what you will.) pic.twitter.com/3JSsac7LrL — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 21, 2019

Saw a surprise advanced screening of @Terminator: Dark Fate. If you’re a fan, go see it — it’s the #Terminator sequel we’ve been waiting for. https://t.co/jINztv4Qgbpic.twitter.com/5SEpTHOijo — The Internet’s Christopher Schmitt (@teleject) October 21, 2019

#TerminatorDarkFate is better than you think it’s going to be. Its trying hard to be the Force Awakens of Terminator movies, and mostly succeeds. But it’s lacking Cameron’s innovation, evolution and directing. Arnold is fantastic, the best of his post T2 Terminator appearances. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 21, 2019

I was skeptical of TERMINATOR: DARK FATE. Thought the trailers were not great. But I would up enjoying it quite a bit, and the difference maker (vs the other post T2 sequels) is Linda Hamilton. It’s always been HER story and Hamilton adds the needed weight here. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 21, 2019

Excited to report Terminator: Dark Fate is the best sequel in the franchise since T2. It's a "return to basics" movie — reminiscent of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in that way — but the new heroes are fantastic, it's great to see the legends kicking ass, and the action is great. pic.twitter.com/aAHSXhFyA4 — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 21, 2019