Edward Furlong has finally opened up about his return as John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate. We learned during San Diego Comic-Con that the actor who first brought the character to life in Terminator 2: Judgment Day would be reprising his role for the first time in nearly three decades in the upcoming sequel. Few details regarding his return have been revealed, but now Furlong has talked a bit about it.

The news came as part of a panel during Silicon Valley Comic Con. At this stage, much remains secretive regarding Terminator: Dark Fate, so the actor couldn't say much. However, when asked about his return, Edward Furlong did offer his excitement and appreciation for the opportunity. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm not allowed to say anything um, but yeah, yeah man, I mean it's a small role but it's, you know, I'm in there, man! I'm in there... It was like a blessing man. I was very excited you know, like really uh, yeah I was trying to turn my life around at that point, so I mean it was uh, it was kinda a good call to get, you know? It kinda felt like a gift from all that you know, plus I was supposed to do the other Terminator but I done f***** that s*** up, So I gotta tell you, I was proud. (for Dark Fate)"

So, not a whole lot of meat on those bones, but it does give us a bit to chew on. The big thing here, and this was assumed, is that Edward Furlong is going to have a small role in the movie as John Connor. As Furlong alludes to, he's had his fair share of trouble over the years since his breakout role in T2 and that cost him a role in one of the other previous sequels.

What we know for sure is that Terminator: Dark Fate will be attempting to give the long-running sci-fi franchise new life. Tim Miller, the director behind Deadpool, is at the helm, with creator James Cameron on board as a producer in a meaningful way for the first time in a very long time. They've positioned this is a direct sequel to Terminator 2, meaning they will ignore all of the other sequels. Apologies to any fans of Genisys out there.

Other returning cast members include Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger once again returning as a Terminator. This time around, he's been given a name, which is Carl. That sounds like a joke, but it's very true. The rest of the cast includes Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages) and Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as our new Terminator, who has some unique abilities. Terminator: Dark Fate is set to arrive in theaters on November 1. This news comes to us from TheArnoldFans.com.