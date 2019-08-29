A new image from the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate has been released. In the photo, we see Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic T-800 taking on Gabriel Luna's Rev-9 and it looks like things are about to get amped up. Another image was recently released and it features Linda Hamilton and Schwarzenegger gearing up for battle. The wait is nearly over for the highly anticipated sequel, which brings Schwarzenegger, Hamilton, and James Cameron all back into the fold under the direction of Deadpool director Tim Miller. When talking about Cameron's return, Millers says, "He's the star around which we all orbit."

While James Cameron didn't direct Terminator: Dark Fate, he was a producer with a lot of say. Any time Tim Miller needed assistance with timelines or anything else about trying to keep the true spirit of the franchise alive, Cameron was just a short phone call away. With that being said, the sequel is doing away with anything that came after 1991. Dark Fate is a direct sequel to Terminator 2, much like what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride recently did with the Halloween franchise.

As for the skepticism surrounding Terminator: Dark Fate, Tim Miller fully understands. "You can't deny the announcement of a sixth film in a Terminator series is a cause for saying, 'Enough is enough; the well is dry,'" he said. And that's how many fans of the franchise feel at this very moment, even with the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and James Cameron. However, Miller thinks they have made something worthwhile here. He says, "At the same time, every fan of the series has this small kernel of hope that maybe this will be good."

From the looks of the promotional material, they are keeping Terminator: Dark Fate in the same realm as the first two installments with some new twists. But, it's unclear if the masses are going to be ready to shell out some hard earned cash to see the sequel in theaters. With new images being delivered, a new trailer can't be too far behind and fans are hoping a new set of footage will get them hyped up for the release date later this year. Getting the original cast and director is a healthy step in the right direction.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st, which is just around the corner. Tim Miller and James Cameron seem confident that the fans of the first two installments will enjoy the sequel, though that remains to be seen. After over two decades of misses, the franchise could really use a hit which resonates with critics and fans, hopefully taking the franchise in a fresh and bold direction. When all is said and done, there are going to be fans who love it and there will more than likely be more than a few who aren't into it all, but that's just the way things go. The new Terminator: Dark Fate image comes to us from The Los Angeles Times.