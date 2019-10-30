It's been all Joker for the month of October, as the latest from Warner Bros. and DC Films has had an unexpectedly tremendous run at the box office. But all good things come to an end, and it's Arnold Schwarzenegger who will be bringing a definitive end to Joaquin Phoenix's run at the top, as Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters this weekend. Also opening this weekend will be Warner Bros.' Motherless Brooklyn, Focus Features' Harriet and Entertainment Studios' Arctic Dogs.

Terminator: Dark Fate brings franchise creator James Cameron back as a producer, with Deadpool director Tim Miller behind the camera. Response for this one has been much better than more recent entries, and much of that has to do with the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Paramount Pictures is looking to take in between $40 and $47 million at the box office with the sixth movie in the long-running sci-fi series. That's a relatively solid start, but it will be baking on long legs and help at the international box office to become a certifiable hit.

Last weekend, it seemed like Joker had once again taken the top spot from Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Once the final numbers were tallied, it was revealed that Joker very narrowly missed the top spot. This weekend, both movies will be looking to sit at the two and three spots, with between $10 and $12 million. It could wind up being a coin toss again, but I give the edge to Joker, given that the latest from director Todd Phillips has bested expectations at every turn. Why doubt that now?

Related: Terminator: Dark Fate & The Grudge Reboot Are Both Rated-R, Here's Why

Newcomers Harriet and Motherless Brooklyn, a pair of Oscar hopefuls, are both dancing in the $7 to $9 million range, and are both being met with a decent critical response thus far. Harriet tells the story of Harriet Tubman, who freed dozens of slaves during the Civil War, with Cynthia Erivo portraying the American icon. Motherless Brooklyn, meanwhile, is directed by and stars Edward Norton. The crime drama also stars Bruce Willis and is based on Jonathan Lethem's novel of the same name.

Last but (maybe) not least is Arctic Dogs. The lowkey animated flick will be gunning for the family crowd and looks to take in anywhere between $5 and $10 million. In holdover news, The Addams Family will stay in the top five yet again as it closes in on $100 million worldwide. Elsewhere, look at another Oscar hopeful in Jojo Rabbit, which will expand to more theaters this weekend. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Terminator: Dark Fate 2 Joker 3 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 4 The Addams Family 5 Harriet 6 Arctic Dogs 7 Motherless Brooklyn 8 Zombieland Double Tap 9 Countdown 10 Black and Blue