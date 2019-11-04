Sorry for fans of the Terminator franchise, but it may not be back again for a long time. Terminator: Dark Fate opened at the U.S. box office this weekend and the results were nothing shy of abysmal for a massive budget blockbuster. The movie is guaranteed to be a big flop at this point. The only real question is, just how bad is it going to flop? Based on some new industry estimates, the sci-fi sequel could lose $120 million or more during its theatrical run.

According to a new report, Skydance Media, Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox stand to lose around $120 million in total, given the long-term prospects of Terminator: Dark Fate bombing at the box office. The movie, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by franchise creator James Cameron, made just $29 million in its domestic debut, which was far below industry estimates, which had it taking in around $40 million. Even that number wasn't great, but it gave Sarah Connor and the gang a fighting chance.

The biggest issue here is that the movie is said to have cost $185 million to produce, with each of the aforementioned companies putting up 30 percent of the budget. It's also worth mentioning that figure doesn't account for marketing, which estimates peg at $100 million. To make matters worse, at this rate, overseas markets won't be able to bail the movie out. To date, it's earned just $94 million internationally for a brutally terrible $123 million global take. At this rate, a finish of $300 million globally would seem like a stretch, which means it will finish well below 2015's Terminator: Genisys, which earned $440.6 million worldwide.

Perhaps the biggest shame is that Terminator: Dark Fate has been embraced by critics and fans than more recent sequels. At present, it holds a 70 percent critical rating and an 84 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, it reunited Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Sarah Connor and the Terminator for the first time since James Cameron's beloved Terminator 2: Judgment Day. But this may have been a "fool me twice" situation, as both Terminator Salvation and Terminator: Genisys, generally speaking, were not nearly as well-liked.

Prior to the box office results coming in, both James Cameron and Tim Miller had discussed plans to make a new trilogy of Terminator movies. Those plans are now surely squashed. It's possible the home video market, cable rights and streaming deals could help make up some of the losses over time, but even the most optimistic scenario paints this as one of the bigger box office bombs of 2019. So, at the very least, we'll probably be seeing this franchise collecting dust on a shelf until someone comes up with another way to try and reinvigorate it some years down the line. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.