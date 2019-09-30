The latest international TV spot for Terminator: Dark Fate offers up some brand-new action-packed footage. We're now just about a month away from the highly anticipated sequel hitting theaters and the promotional campaign has been kicked into high gear. Tim Miller and James Cameron decided to ditch all of the previous movies in the franchise and make a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which has fans both happy and skeptical at the same time.

The new Terminator: Dark Fate TV spot comes to us from Korea and it highlights some of the bigger action elements of the upcoming sequel. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back with the franchise, alongside newcomers Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis, and Natalia Reyes. Davis' Grace character is a hybrid cyborg human who is tasked with protecting Reyes's Dani from Luna's new and improved Terminator. Luna's take on the cyborg takes the liquid aspects of Robert Patrick's T-1000 and elevates them to a whole new menacing level.

Skydance producer David Ellison was the one with the original idea to bring James Cameron back on board and to start with a clean slate. "He's always believed in the potential of Terminator but he really felt that his own film, Genisys... fell short of the mark," says James Cameron of Ellison's reasoning for wanting to keep the franchise going. Ellison is also a huge fan of Terminator 2, which is no surprise since the sequel was box office gold upon its arrival in 1991. But, have Cameron and director Tim Miller been able to recapture the vibe of the original two installments?

Whatever James Cameron and Tim Miller have come up with was good enough to get Linda Hamilton on board. Terminator: Dark Fate was set to have Hamilton in it from the beginning, though she didn't know that at the time. "We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell so we would have something to pitch Linda," says Cameron. Thankfully, she was very intrigued by what she saw, though it took a lot of phone calls to even agree to get her to read the script in the first place.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was always willing to come back if James Cameron decided to give it another go. With that being said, there's a lot to live up to for Terminator: Dark Fate and fans of the franchise are already criticizing casting choices and the look of the new Terminator. But, that's the way it goes when one wants to go back and make a direct sequel to a classic while pretending the last two decades of movies don't exist. While we wait for the sequel to hit theaters on November 1st.