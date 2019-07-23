Producer James Cameron and director Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate storms into theaters this November. And today The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Linda Hamilton talked a bit about working with Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes on the sci-fi sequel and how proud she is of the killer female cast. Linda Hamilton boasts this.

"We forged an incredible story as we went along with each other. I love the fact that there are circulating elements that shift between the three of us, that each of them has a little bit of Sarah Connor. It was absolutely incredible to take this journey with them and to ultimately trust and believe in two women as much as I do in these two women. We fortified each other every day."

Linda Hamilton then goes on to say that she was proud to see the fierce dedication from Davis to turn her body into a "fighting machine," adding this.

"I was very happy to see Mackenzie take the mantle of turning her body into a fighting machine. Hopefully, she will get all the attention that I got in 1991 for what she has done to make herself ready, to make herself a warrior."

Hamilton has nothing but similar praise to throw Reyes's way as well, saying this.

"Natalia left the [casting] room, and I looked at Tim and just went, 'Bingo.' She's just the most effortless and extraordinary actress. Truly, I think one of the greatest actresses I've ever worked with. Because you don't see her working or doing it, she just comes up with it. She's very strong and amazing."

Director Tim Miller adds this.

"Linda came and read with several different Danis when we narrowed it down a little bit. And when she read with Natalia, who was in the middle of that session, she gets up and says, 'Do I get a vote? Because she's the one.'"

On top of Hamilton, Davis, and Reyes, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as T-800 "Model 101" AKA Carl. Gabriel Luna joins them as an advanced Terminator who can separate into two fully autonomous killing machines. And on top of that impressive cast, James Cameron recently revealed at Comic-Con that Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Edward Furlong would be joing the party once again as John Connor. Diego Boneta rounds out the cast as Dani's older brother, Miguel.

Deadpool director Tim Miller takes the helm of this new Terminator movie from a screenplay written by David Goyer, Justin Rhodes, and Billy Ray based on a story by James Cameron, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman, David Goyer, and Justin Rhodes based on the classic characters created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd. Cameron returns to produce this new entry along with David Ellison. It features music by Junkie XL, cinematography by Ken Seng, and editing by Julian Clarke. Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Skydance Media, Tencent Pictures, and Lightstorm Entertainment are the production companies behind Terminator: Dark Fate which Paramount Pictures will unleash into a theater near you on November 1, 2019. This story comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.