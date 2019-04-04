Some brand new, official photos from Terminator: Dark Fate have arrived online. This is a franchise that has been begging for a good sequel for a very long time. Now, James Cameron, who created the iconic sci-fi series, is returning to the fold as an executive producer, alongside Deadpool director Tim Miller to craft something hopefully worthy of the original two movies. Paramount has unveiled these new images just as they get ready to show off the first footage later today at CinemaCon.

As for the images, we get to see an older, badass Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor, Arnold Schwarzenegger as a much older, rough looking version of the T-800, as well as some of the new stars in action. We see Mackenzie Davis, who is wielding a chain and ready for business, Natalia Reyes who is standing by a car looking a bit distressed and Diego Boneta who is driving a car, also looking distressed.

We also get a look at Gabriel Luna, in his human shell, as our brand new Terminator. He's in a jumpsuit walking in a lab of some sort with a seemingly conflicted look on his face. The images, on their own, aren't terribly telling, but it does give us a bit of a glimpse at what's on the way. Director Tim Miller also talked a bit about what drew him to the project, and it was all about Linda Hamilton coming back.

"What makes or breaks a movie is whether I care about the characters when everything starts exploding. I'm sure every action filmmaker says that, but I did really try and focus on the relationships of these characters to one another. And the fact that Linda came back makes this particular Terminator fresh, this story could only continue with her in the role of Sarah Connor. That's the most important thing for me. Linda reinvented this character in a way that both honors who she was before and brings something new to the role."

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now. What we know is that Terminator: Dark Fate will take place after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, serving as more of a direct sequel and ignoring everything else that came after. Tim Miller also promises that this won't just be a pointless action fest through and through, as he wanted to bring an indie sensibility to the whole thing.

Related: Terminator 6 Grabs Wonder Woman 2's Release Date

"Because so much of the film takes place on the messy fringes of society, I wanted to bring an indie film sensibility to an action plot in a way that I don't think I've seen before... at least not on a big budget scale. We have a lot of powerful, moving character moments up front, but toward the back half of the movie, when s**t gets going.... holy f**king s**t, it just doesn't stop. And we tried very hard to make it all different and fresh, it's not just people punching each other; it's a roller coaster ride and I think great."

Paramount is presenting this afternoon at CinemaCon and they will be showing off the first footage. While it's highly unlikely that footage will be made available online right away, we'll be sure to bring you a recap of what was shown to those in attendance. Terminator: Dark Fate is set to hit theaters on November 1. Be sure to check out the new photos below. This news was first reported by IGN.

New stills from ‘TERMINATOR: DARK FATE’ have been officially released. (Source: @IGN) pic.twitter.com/gM03KNTCHb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 4, 2019

New stills from ‘TERMINATOR: DARK FATE’ have been officially released. (Source: @IGN) pic.twitter.com/tajn9Du8Pf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 4, 2019