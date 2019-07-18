We have a brand new Comic-Con poster for Terminator: Dark Fate. This goes in a very different direction than the previously released one-sheet, which focused on Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor, who makes her welcomed return to the franchise for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day. But this latest image gets to the heart of why many people want to go see these movies in the first place; the Terminator. And that's exactly what it gives us.

This is an incredibly simple yet very effective Comic-Con poster. It's a pitch-black background with a very imposing, practical looking Terminator endoskeleton at its center, looking menacing and destructive as ever. It truly recalls the cold open of T2 in the best of ways. I'm personally reminded of the first Alien: Covenant poster that simply featured a Xenomorph cloaked in shadow with just the word "run" printed on it. It's sort of a "give the people what they want" approach. Whether or not that makes for a good movie remains to be seen, but it certainly makes for one heck of a poster.

Paramount Pictures decided to release this poster just ahead of their panel for Terminator: Dark Fate at San Diego Comic-Con. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also returns as the iconic T-800, is on hand at SDCC to help hype up the return of the franchise, which will hopefully be a return to form after a series of lackluster entries. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys all failed to capture the magic of the first two movies from James Cameron. Having both Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwazenegger back is certainly a good place to start.

James Cameron, for the first time in a long time, is actively involved in this movie. While he's not in the director's chair, largely thanks to his commitments directing Avatar 2 (and 3 and 4 and 5), Tim Miller, the man behind Deadpool, is at the helm. Tim Miller worked closely with Cameron while developing the movie. It's been stated previously that the idea was to make this a direct sequel to T2, while ignoring the events of subsequent entries. That will help make the timeline at least a little less muddy and, considering that quite a few fans aren't overly fond of what's been going on with the series as of late, they're not likely going to face a whole lot of pushback on that one.

The new cast includes Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages) and Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who will be playing the new Terminator. A Terminator that has the ability to split in two and replicate itself, we might add. We'll be sure to bring the new trailer your way as soon as it's made available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster for yourself below. Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1 from Paramount Pictures.