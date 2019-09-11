We have a new series of character posters for Terminator: Dark Fate. The big hook with this entry in the franchise is that we're going back to the Terminator 2: Judgment Day timeline, as this will serve as a direct sequel to James Cameron's beloved sci-fi classic. Plus, both Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are sharing the screen for the first time in nearly three decades. Both of them are highlighted on these new posters, as are some of the new characters we'll be following this time around.

The Arnold Schwarzenegger poster is draped in cool, as we see him holding a huge gun, rocking a tough guy jacket and a pair of shades looking ready to blow some stuff up good. Linda Hamilton also looks ready to rock as Sarah Connor. As we've seen in the trailers, this version of the character is ready for war in a big, bad way and this poster speaks to that. The next poster features both Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes. While much of what we're going to see unfold remains secretive, it's clear both stars are going to be crucial to the story.

Here, we see Grace (Mackenzie Davis) protecting Dani (Natalia Reyes). Grace has a chain in hand and a mean grin on her face. Dani doesn't look scared, as she also looks ready to face down whatever is coming. As we've seen in the trailers, Grace is an enhanced human capable of taking on Terminators, and Dani needs to be protected, as she's somehow crucial to humanity's survival. Lastly, we have a poster highlighting the new Terminator, played by Gabriel Luna. It looks like classic imagery for the franchise. If these posters alone were an indicator of the movie we have coming our way, it would be worth getting excited about.

Tim Miller, the director behind the first Deadpool, is in the director's chair for this one, with James Cameron heavily involved as a producer. Cameron is far too busy with Avatar 2 currently to direct this himself, but this is the first time he's been involved creatively with the franchise in a meaningful way in years. The hope is Terminator: Dark Fate will be received well enough by audiences that it can kickstart a whole new trilogy. But that's a big ask, as the past couple of entries, Salvation and Genisys, didn't do what the studio had hoped at the box office, and they certainly weren't embraced widely by critics.

While critics have yet to weigh in on this one just yet, its prospects at the box office are looking soft. Early projections have the massive (and expensive) blockbuster bringing in between $35 and $45 million opening weekend. That would put it possibly just above Genisys, which topped out at $440 million globally and made just $89 million domestically. But if critics respond kindly, that all could change. Terminator: Dark Fate is set to hit theaters on November 1 from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the new posters for yourself below.