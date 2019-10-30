Terminator: Dark Fate hasn't even hit theaters yet, but James Cameron is looking toward the future. Cameron directed the first two entries in the legendary sci-fi franchise, but hasn't been properly involved with any of the sequels since Judgment Day. Cameron is, however, a producer on this latest entry and, if he gets his way, this will be the start of a new trilogy.

When this new sequel was announced, James Cameron and director Tim Miller made it clear they hoped it would be the start of a new trilogy. The word on Terminator: Dark Fate has been pretty good so far. During a recent interview, Cameron was asked about the possible follow-ups and explained he wants to see those movies explore humanity's relationship to artificial intelligence. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I feel like one of my major motivations on this film or coming back to the, hopefully franchise, was to explore the human relationship with artificial intelligence. I don't feel we did that in Dark Fate. I feel that we set the stage or we set the table for that exploration, and that exploration would take place in a second film and a third film. And we know exactly where we're going to take that idea. What we wanted to get in the first movie was this idea that it's just going to keep happening. The names will change, but the basic conflict is going to continue to take place until it gets resolved one way or the other."

Terminator: Dark Fate is ignoring sequels beyond T2. It also has the advantage of bringing back both Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 and Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Early reviews have praised both stars and the story's relative simplicity, when compared to more convoluted entries, such as Genisys. But, based on what we're hearing here, it sounds like the sequels wouldn't be quite as simple. At least not thematically.

One problem with blockbusters, in some cases, is that they're made to feel like they're setting up the future, instead of making one good movie. Even though the team hopes to continue on with a trilogy, that doesn't seem to be the case here. James Cameron, speaking further, said he feels this entry stands on its own quite well.

"And so I believe we've set that table and if, like I said, if we get the opportunity, we know where to take the story so that it doesn't become... I think you start simple and then you elaborate, and you can elaborate over a series of films. If they're made by the same people with the same intentions and the same philosophy, then there can be a kind of a story arc across multiple films. But that said, I think Dark Fate stands alone as a pretty good one-time story."

As of this writing, the movie has a 68 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't bad as far as this franchise goes in recent years. Its box office prospects are middle-of-the-road, but the positive buzz from moviegoers could help push it further than estimates have speculated. With any luck, it will do just well enough to see these ideas explored. Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1. This news comes to us via CinemaBlend.