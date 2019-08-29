Today is Judgment Day and what better way to celebrate Sarah Connor saving humankind than to release a brand new full-length trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate. It's way more intense than the first trailer that arrived earlier this year which did a lot to get hardcore Terminator fans on board, but it really didn't give away too much of the plot. This is the trailer we've been waiting for.

There is a lot of history packed in this new Terminator: Dark Fate footage. It took Linda Hamilton 28 years to return to the Terminator franchise. The actress last appeared as the character in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day and fans wondered over the years if Sarah Connor would ever return in a major way. While the wait was long, Hamilton is happy with the time that has passed, which gave her a way to reflect on what Sarah Connor looks like in 2019 and how she feels. When deciding to take on the role again after so many years, the actress says there was "meat" in the part and was attracted to it because it wasn't recycling the past.

Related: New Terminator: Dark Fate Footage Smashes Comic-Con with Surprising New Reveals

While Linda Hamilton is happy to be back for Terminator: Dark Fate, it did take some convincing and some time to herself to figure out if it was the right choice. From what we can see in the new trailer, it looks like she made the right choice. The first footage from the sequel finds her looking very much like the Sarah Connor we last saw on the big screen nearly 30 years ago and she's here to kick some ass alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and a new young cast.

Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta are the newcomers in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Tim Miller is taking over directing duties from franchise creator James Cameron, who is on board as producer this time around. Cameron has his hands full with the upcoming sequel and his long-awaited Avatar sequels, which is his current massive project. Cameron is happy with the way things worked out for Terminator: Dark Fate and is excited to show off what he and Miller brought to the table this time. Hopefully the fans will be as excited as Cameron is about the new direction for the franchise.

Linda Hamilton ("Sarah Connor") and Arnold Schwarzenegger ("T-800") return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st, over 28 years after Terminator 2 changed the game for the entertainment industry. There's a lot to live up to and a lot to forget about when it comes to the movies that have come out since 1991. James Cameron made the decision early on to forget the previous installments he wasn't around for even happened. Linda Hamilton is also happy with the decision to pick up right where she, Cameron, and Arnold Schwarzenegger left off. You can check out the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer below, thanks to http://www.paramount.com/movies/terminator-dark-fate%7CParamount Pictures.