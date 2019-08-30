James Cameron's involvement in the upcoming sequel Terminator: Dark Fate filled audiences with vigor after the last few disappointments the franchise has offered up. In a new interview, Cameron has now teased the idea that Dark Fate is in fact the start of a new trilogy, if the first film proves successful, of course.

"We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell so we would have something to pitch Linda. We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told. If we get fortunate enough to make some money with Dark Fate we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films."

The idea of a new trilogy is likely great news for fans of the cyborg-killer franchise, and suggests that Cameron still has a wealth of ideas where this story is concerned. However, to be cynical for a moment, it could also suggest that Dark Fate may feel a little unfinished with it being the first part of a three film story.

Nevertheless, Cameron has faith, as does Skydance's David Ellison, who has dabbled with Terminator trilogies before, and tripped up more than a couple of times. This lead to the decision to go back to the beginning, when the films were at their most critically acclaimed, and 'go back to basics'.

"I suppose it is an unusual situation from a high-level perspective since I wasn't involved in three intervening films, but when I talked to David Ellison about it his vision for this was basically to go back to basics and do a continuation from Terminator 2, which is one of his favorite films. He's always believed in the potential of Terminator but he really felt that his own film, Genysis - and he was quite honest with me about this - fell short of the mark and didn't really do what he had wanted it to do. So he said, 'Let's start with a blank slate and take it back to Terminator 2.' And that idea was intriguing."

It is worth remembering though that James Cameron is not, and probably will never be, a director of this envisioned trilogy at any stage, with the Avatar series taking up all of his time. No, the director of this potential first installment is Deadpool's Tim Miller, and Cameron is quick to point out that the film belongs to him in every sense.

"My belief is that if you get a director who's a grown-up and knows what to do, you turn them loose. My role as producer was in pre-production, and prep and shepherding the script. But it was Tim's film when it reached the floor."

But, one area that did need heavy input from the Terminator head honcho was the script, the details of which Cameron explained.

"I focused on getting the script punched up. I didn't feel like we went into the shoot with the script exactly where it should have been. There was a lot of momentum on the project, there was a start date, there was a lot of energy and a lot of "go fever," but the script wasn't where it needed to be so I quietly worked on it in the background and shipping out pages. Sometimes I was shipping out pages the day before they shot a scene. I'm not sure that was 100% always helpful but overall I kept the characters on track and sounding right and being where they needed to be."

Again, a cynical mind may factor in the idea that Cameron was 'shipping out pages the day before they shot a scene', but perhaps we should just put our negativity away and instead just look forward to Dark Fate and the idea that the franchise will be back. This story comes from Deadline.