During this year's Comic-Con, we learned the somewhat perplexing news that Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 has a very conventional name in Terminator: Dark Fate. Now, we get to see that name put to use in an extended TV trailer that shows off quite a bit of brand-new footage. Here, we get to see Sarah Connor reconnect with the old T-800, but she doesn't appear to be very happy shaking his hand.

An early image of Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising his role as the iconic T-800 cyborg from the original James Cameron directed Terminator arrived over the summer. And it shows the action legend wielding a giant machine gun, standing in front of a white van. Look closely and you'll notice 'Carl's Draperies' painted on the side of this van, along with the phone number '888-512-1984'. That is a direct reference to the year Terminator debuted in theaters. If you try calling that number you get a very short message, 'Carl's Draperies...Is not available. Please try back again later.' Perhaps there will be a full message at a later date? The number does at least acknowledge it's for Carl's Draperies, though the voice doesn't sound like Arnie.

It was confirmed during Comic-Con in San Diego that the T-800 is now named Carl. This new TV spot kicks off with Sarah Connor reintroducing herself as a woman who 'hunts Terminators'. Apparently, she doesn't need anything further on her resume. Arnold Schwarzenegger narrates the extended trailer in voiceover. He explains to Sarah that the day has finally come, and that he is here to help her change the future.

We get to see the T-800 sitting in a lawn chair in the back yard, petting his dog. When asked if his name is really Carl, he answers, 'That's what everyone calls me.' Sarah scoffs at this idea and boldly states, 'I'm never going to call you Carl.'

From there, we get to see plenty of new action scenes, more gunfire, and a glimpse at the 'most lethal Terminator ever created'. And he just keeps coming as our heroes square off against the metal monstrosity.

More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator - a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) - travels back through time to hunt and kill her.

Dani's survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah's past that may be their last best hope.

This latest trailer comes from Paramount and Skydance. Check out the carnage and be sure to check out Terminator: Dark Fate when it hits theaters November 1.