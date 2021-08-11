Even though she may not be the most well known name in the movie industry, Gale Anne Hurd became one of the key players in bringing AMC's The Walking Dead to the screen. She originally worked as a screenwriter on a certain movie about a cyborg from the future trying to kill a young John Connor before he was born.

Gale Anne Hurd, the once wife of James Cameron, was partly responsible for The Terminator, and she also executive produced Terminator 2 and Terminator 3. While the Terminator franchise has been pretty much in the doldrums since the early 90's mega-hit sequel, the question has to be is there any life left in the war of the robots or has it well and truly run it's course. In a recent interview, Hurd gave her view on the future of the franchise. "Honestly, I have no idea," she said. "I wasn't involved in the last one."

The "last one" in question was Terminator: Dark Fate, which arrived with huge expectations having not only original star Linda Hamilton back on board, but also James Cameron. However, just like the last couple of movies, it failed to hit the right note with audiences and proved to be a complete box office disaster. Despite not being involved with the franchise, Hurd did have a little more to say based on her experience of what makes a franchise a success and how it could be possible for Terminator to be a great property once again.

"To give you some perspective, I used to have a scuba diving practice in Micronesia, and we found that they even screened The Terminator, albeit a bootleg video version, of one of the most remote islands in the world. The awareness is already built-in, and I do think it's perennial; with the right story with the right cast, and the right direction, I think there could still be a potential future there."

It has to be said that her idea of brand recognition does definitely ring true, considering there are few people in the world who have not at least heard of The Terminator or uttered the words "I'll be back' in that voice we all know and love. The franchise has endured a bunch of so-so sequels since it's original conception as a relatively low-key affair back in 1984. The Sarah Connor Chronicles on TV, and the likes of Salvation, Genisys and Dark Fate on the big screen have still pulled in a solid fan base, even if that fan base has been left feeling there is something missing every time.

So the question now is a simple one. Is there someone out there who can bring to the franchise what Gale Anne Hurd saying it's waiting for? The right story, right director and the right cast involved to bring the whole thing to life with the conviction and success that Terminator 2 delivered 30 years ago, and what subsequent movies just haven't been able to recapture.