The Terminator star Michael Biehn appears in a new PSA posted online wherein he reprises the role of Kyle Reese... well, sort of. In James Cameron's original Terminator movie from 1984, Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 actually served as the villain, though he'd become the franchise hero starting with Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Kyle Reese, a human time traveler from the future on a mission to stop the T-800, was the original protagonist of the series, and though longtime fans of the franchise remember Biehn's performance in the role fondly.

Though Michael Biehn hasn't been seen as Kyle Reese in the Terminator franchise since the original movie, he's now channeling the classic role for a new video PSA posted online to encourage people to stay at home. Wearing a mask over his face, Biehn calls back to one of his most well-known quotes from The Terminator, changing up the words just enough to match the current threat we all face. "It can't be bargained with! It can't be reasoned with! It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or shame, and absolutely will not stop until we stay at home," Biehn says in the PSA, stating that his name is "Kyle Reese." Needless to say, if you're a fan of the movie, you need to watch the video right away.

Resharing in higher quality: #TheTerminator star Michael Biehn reprises his role for a message for today’s struggles pic.twitter.com/cP0EAp9Ujd — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 4, 2020

In the original movie, Biehn starred opposite franchise veteran Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, a role she reprised just last year in the latest sequel Terminator: Dark Fate. Though Kyle Reese dies close to the end of the movie while protecting Sarah, Biehn reprised the role for a dream sequence alongside Hamilton for a scene in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Ultimately, the scene wound up on the cutting room floor, but can still be seen on Blu-ray and DVD releases of the sequel. Biehn hasn't appeared in a Terminator sequel since in any capacity, but his take on Kyle is still considered to be a favorite character with longtime fans of the series.

Following Biehn's portrayal, a small handful of other actors have played Kyle Reese in subsequent years. He was played by Jonathan Jackson in the television series adaptation The Sarah Connor Chronicles alongside Lena Headey as Sarah Connor. Later, along with Christian Bale starring as an older John Connor in Terminator: Salvation, the late Anton Yelchin co-starred as a teenage version of Kyle. More recently, Jai Courtney took over the role in the 2015 sequel Terminator Genisys, recreating many of Biehn's scenes as Kyle from the original movie. It was reported last week that Michael Biehn has joined The Mandalorian Season 2 as a bounty hunter.

Biehn's PSA arrives alongside a similar video released on Twitter by A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund. Also encouraging his fans to stay at home, Englund says to always "wear your glove" when leaving the house for those trips for groceries and other essentials. If we're now at the point where Kyle Reese and Freddy Krueger are coming together to bring us an important message, then we should probably listen. Stay safe out there, everyone. The Michael Biehn PSA video comes to us from Aaron Couch on Twitter.