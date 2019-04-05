Linda Hamilton appeared at CinemaCon earlier this week to promote and share the first footage from Terminator: Dark Fate. During her appearance, the Terminator 2: Judgment Day actress was asked about the following sequels, which include Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys. Hamilton didn't hold anything back and really didn't have anything good to say about them. This is the same sentiment original director James Cameron shared when he announced Terminator 6 would ignore the previous three movies and work as a direct sequel to Judgment Day.

The response to the previous three movies in the Terminator franchise has been mixed at best. Genisys was a box office bomb, even with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke on board. Fans have been waiting for James Cameron to come back and thankfully, he decided to produce Terminator: Dark Fate. He then made calls to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for a reunion. When asked about the franchise after Judgment Day, Hamilton had this to say.

"They're very forgettable, aren't they? You start something, and you're invested in the franchise, but somehow the characters that you care about weren't there. Too many people, too many story points. So, I think we've done a good job of narrowing down the focus again, so it will echo the first two films."

Tim Miller is behind the camera for Terminator: Dark Fate, but James Cameron was heavily involved in the story and the decision making process. The response to the first footage shown at CinemaCon has been pure excitement, which is giving the movie a great early boost, even though it really didn't need it. As far as Linda Hamilton jumping back in as Sarah Connor for the first time in nearly 30 years, she was originally not interested. She explains.

"I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it. I wasn't sure if I wanted to. I didn't want it to look like a shameless money grab. I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn't involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?"

James Cameron was apparently very persuasive, and Linda Hamilton agreed to sign on for Terminator: Dark Fate. Getting Arnold Schwarzenegger on board was probably just as easy as a telephone call, although the actor has been pretty busy with his environmental awareness campaigns, along with starring in other projects. In addition, Schwarzenegger had a pretty massive heart attack at the time of the sequel's announcement.

Terminator: Dark Fate stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta. From the sound of things, it's time for Terminator fans to get excited again since everything is going back to its roots with the people who were responsible for it in the first place. James Cameron is excited about it, which is crazy since he's incredibly busy with the huge Avatar sequel project at the moment. Linda Hamilton's comments on the Terminator franchise was first reported by Indie Wire.