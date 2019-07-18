Terminator: Dark Fate is going to be full of surprises, as was revealed during the panel for the movie at San Diego Comic-Con. The cast and filmmakers made the trek to the massive pop culture event, with Paramount Pictures using this as an opportunity to build some buzz for the sequel ahead of its release this fall. There were several big reveals during the panel, but one of the most curious reveals came as it was revealed that the now iconic T-800 played by Arnold Schwarzenegger will have an actual, human name. And it's pretty surprising, if not a bit worrisome.

According to several reports from those who were on hand at the Terminator: Dark Fate panel at SDCC, Arnold Schwarzenegger's new T-800 will be named Carl. Yes, Carl. One of the most deadly killing machines in all of science fiction will actually be called Carl. The reveal came as part of a scene that was shown to the crowd, in which, the T-800 emerges from a cabin and gets into something of a confrontation with Sarah Conner, once again played by Linda Hamilton. Sarah is now a Terminator killer who isn't taking too kindly to Carl, and for good reason.

As fans of the franchise will surely not, Arnold Schwarzenegger's friendly T-800 was melted into oblivion at the end of Terminator 2: Judgement, while helping Sarah and John Connor defeat the T-1000. So to Sarah, Carl is just another killing machine. Speaking of John Connor, the biggest reveal of the panel came when James Cameron, who returns to the franchise as a producer, revealed that Edward Furlong, rather surprisingly, will also be returning to the role of John Connor. All of the pieces are in place to make this the T2 sequel that fans always wanted, but never actually got.

To that point, from the earliest stages, both James Cameron and director Tim Miller (Deadpool) made it clear that they intended to make this as a direct sequel to Terminator 2, while ignoring all of the subsequent sequels. While Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys have defenders, most fans would likely agree that the franchise hasn't been the same since Cameron's original two movies. So the decision to anchor this more firmly to the original movies is probably for the best.

Joining Arnold Schwarzenegger's Carl in the cast will be Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages) and Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as the new Terminator. We've also got a new trailer that will be online very soon, which was initially shown to those in attendance at SDCC. The response has been rather positive online from those who viewed it. We'll be sure to bring it your way as soon as it's made available online. We'll also be bringing you all of the big news from SDCC throughout the weekend, so be sure to keep an eye out. Terminator: Dark Fate is set to arrive in theaters on November 1 from Paramount Pictures.

