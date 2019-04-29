Coming hot off the heels of that Alien play, we now have word that James Cameron's 1984 sci-fi classic The Terminator is getting a similar treatment, only with song and dance numbers, via a little something called Terminator: The Musical. Yes, this is absolutely real and it's something anyone who will happen to be in or around Austin, Texas over the course of the next month will have the opportunity to witness for themselves.

The musical adaptation was written and directed by Breanna Bietz. The show looks to take James Cameron's iconic franchise and put it through the filter of a classic, Broadway musical. Those two things certainly don't seem like they would go well together, but why not give it a try anyway? The official logline for Terminator: The Musical reads as follows.

"Terminator: The Musical is exactly what it sounds like! A musical parody based on the James Cameron hit 80s thriller Terminator and 90s blockbuster counterpart T2: Judgment Day. Come explore L.A.'s sexiest time-travel conundrum with face-melting song-and-dance numbers only fit for back alley Broadway! Featuring explosive original songs sure to make you say 'I'll be back.. to see this shiz again!'"

A little trailer for the production has made its way online and it's really something else. It offers just a taste of what this is going to be and it's delightfully weird. It's a little bit of a musical number that punctuates itself with the line "machines need love too," just to give an idea of the tone they seem to be going for. Clearly, this isn't taking itself too seriously. And that would seem to be the best way to approach taking a big blockbuster action franchise that is rather serious and adapting it for the stage with a limited budget. A poster for the show has also made its way online, which shows off the ensemble who will bring this thing to life.

The cast for the production includes Lena Long as Sarah Connor, Robert Slack as the T-800, JP Bremer and John Connor, Kyle Irion as Kyle Reese and Jon McMahan as the T-1000. The cast is rounded out by Caitlin French, Chelsea Beth, Kathryn Lane. and Mars Wright. The musical direction and arrangements were also done by Wright, with choreography by Maci McFarlin. At the very least, this may be a great way to kill some time until Terminator: Dark Fate is released later this year.

It's noted that the event is all ages, however, there will be "fake guns/ gun sound effects" as well as some PG-13 and R-rated material (this is Terminator, after all). So parents should use some discretion before taking their kids for a fun night out at the theater. Terminator: The Musical is set to begin its run on Friday, May 3 at the Fallout Theater in Austin, Texas at 8 p.m. The production will run every Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. through May 25. Tickets are $18 in advance online or $20 at the door. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Birth.Movies.Death YouTube channel below.