Terminator 6 is currently filming and a new picture featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger "teaching machine" to Gabriel Luna in the gym has been released. The sixth installment in the Terminator franchise was shooting in Spain and then Hungary, but it appears that they are back in the United States to finish off the project, which was always the plan. Schwarzenegger revealed that he had begun filming when he couldn't make it to the Climate Pacific Partnership conference in Fiji, which was held in late July. Since then, fans have been waiting to see him on the set of Terminator 6, and while this isn't a set photo, it's still pretty awesome.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gabriel Luna were spotted in the gym together as the elder T-800 shares his knowledge of pumping up with the younger Luna who stars in Terminator 6. Schwarzenegger posted the picture on social media with the caption, "teaching machine," which looks pretty damn difficult by the image. It's also nice to see Schwarzenegger back in the gym, looking buff as ever, after his recent emergency heart surgery.

It isn't clear what Arnold Schwarzenegger's "teaching machine" course entails, but one can imagine that it involves a lot of pumping iron and one-liners for Terminator 6. All kidding aside, Gabriel Luna is playing a Terminator in the new installment who is hunting down Natalia Reyes' Dani Ramo character. Mackenzie Davis plays a character named Grace, who is described as a soldier assassin. Her character is a mystery, but there has been some speculation that she could be a cyborg from the future. Linda Hamilton and Schwarzenegger are there to pass the torch in Terminator 6 for a new film series to follow.

Terminator 6 director Tim Miller and producer James Cameron are keeping specific details about the film under wraps, but Cameron has indicated that the new installment will be a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, which has been seen as controversial by some fans who enjoyed the previous three installments that Cameron had no hand in creating. However, those fans are the minority. For the most part, hardcore fans of the franchise are excited to see where the story will go with Miller at the helm and Cameron back on board.

Terminator 6 is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22nd, 2019 and now that filming is taking place stateside, we should get our first look at Arnold Schwarzenegger back in action any time now. The sequel-reboot hybrid is expected to breathe new life into the franchise and launch a fresh series of movies that won't have to include Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in the future. However, those characters could end up returning, it will more than likely depend on how well Terminator 6 does at the box office. Schwarzenegger may have just proven that he is actually part machine in real-life after his health scare and bouncing back so quickly. You can see the elder Terminator passing on "machine learning" below, thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Twitter account.