Pet Sematary meets What Lies Beneath in director Billy Lewis' latest film. It's a 'killer' job being a parent, as Donny Boaz (Dallas, 13 Sins), and Cari Moskow (One Tree Hill, Butchered) discover this spring in The Terrible Two. The fearsome frontline is set between Albert and Rose Poe and their two daughters in the supernatural frightfest, premiering on VOD March 6 from Uncork'd Entertainment. Today we have the first trailer and very scary poster for this horror thriller that looks like it belongs buried in its own haunted prison.

Albert and Rose Poe bought their dream house seven years ago in Greenfield, NC. They had no idea of the unspeakable horrors that took place in the house before they moved in. If they had known, then their children, Addi and Jade would still be alive. Instead the Poes now find themselves imprisoned in the house they thought was their safe place, and battling their two daughters for survival.

Co-starring Reid Doyle (Six) and Devin McGee (One Tree Hill, Max Steel), and featuring the stunning topography of Wilmington, North Carolina (The Conjuring), The Terrible Two run amok 3/6 on VOD. Director Billy Lewis is known for his 2009 directorial effort The Jailhouse. That movie followed the small town American dream. It focused on a blue-collar family living the idyllic rural lifestyle. The official plot for that movie reads as such, giving you some insight into the filmmaker's mind.

"Nothing is out of place save for the lacking white picket fence, and the old jail that occupies the 2nd floor of their century-old home. Seth Delray knew the possibilities before he moved his wife and two kids into the old jailhouse, but the Sheriff assured him that it would take an act of God to put that place back into service. Times were tight, and it was just too good of a deal to refuse. That is, until the county jail caught fire. The Sheriff's hands were tied and he had to put displaced inmates anywhere he could find iron bars with a locking door. The Delray house was his only option. For Seth the worst wasn't the criminals locked like animals in the soiled cages above his living room. It was the mortal fear in his children's eyes, it was the piercing cold looks from his wife. It was that deep, dark creeping recognition that something had happened there, something terrible, something that would grip his soul with hundred year old hands squeezing hate from unknown depths. No longer did the birds sing upon the morning lit branches beyond the barred windows of the old jailhouse. No one could know the confinement of such a place and the horror it brings... the bleak hopelessness of one without freedom... ...the inescapable iron bars of guilt and regret into which revenge imprisons a man's mind."

Dang, you got to seek that out and see it, right? Now comes his true epic, The Terrible Two. The filmmaker was inspired by his first work, moving into this tale of horror. And as you can see in the trailer, and especially this creepy poster, Uncork'd Entertainment.