Horror fans anxiously awaiting the return of Terrifier antagonist Art the Clown can get a first look at him in the official teaser for the upcoming sequel. When the first Terrifier was released in 2016, it proved to be a pretty big hit with horror fans, introducing an original slasher film killer with some memorably violent kills. Because the ending left the door open for a sequel to happen, fans have been calling for it ever since, and writer/director Damien Leone has been teasing Terrifier 2 by posting status updates on its progress on occasion.

Without warning, Leone dropped something special for his fans today by uploading the official teaser for Terrifier 2. There's no question that the first movie was particularly violent, even depicting a scene of one unfortunate victim getting sawed completely in half. That now looks to be child's play compared to the sequel, if the first teaser is any indication. While the video holds back on showing us an explicit look at Art's kills, we can see plenty of the killer clown covered in the blood of his victims. Not forgetting that he's a clown, Art can also be seen doing things like riding a bicycle with a wave and a smile, as if he's not butchering everyone around him. You can watch the teaser below.

Written and directed by Damien Leone, the first Terrifier premiered at the Telluride Horror Show Film Festival in 2016 before seeing a wider release in 2018. The slasher movie stars Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi, Catherine Corcoran, and David Howard Thornton. Its simple story follows a killer clown named Art who terrorizes, tortures, and brutally kills people on Halloween night. The Art character had previously appeared in the horror anthologyAll Hollows' Eve, and after Terrifier, Art has been established as one of horror's most popular antagonists of the genre's modern era.

As with the original Terrifier, the sequel will depict the evil clown embarking on a Halloween evening killing spree. From the Terrifier 2 official synopsis.

After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

David Howard Thornton returns to reprise the role of Art the Clown, with the cast also featuring Lauren Lavera, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, and Casey Hartnett. In addition to writing and directing Damien Leone produces alongside Phil Falcone, George Steuber, Steven Della Salla, Mike Leavy, and Jason Leavy.

There isn't any word as of now as to when Terrifier 2 will be released. One thing that is for sure is that the teaser is pretty exciting to watch for anyone who enjoyed the first movie. This time, it's looking like Art the Clown is going to be twice as deadly, and from the nail bat to the flamethrower shown in the teaser, it's clear he's bringing an interesting assortment of weaponry to make it happen. This should be fun. The Terrifier 2 teaser video comes to us from Damien Leone on YouTube.