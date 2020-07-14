Terror in the Aisles, the fan-favorite 1984 theatrically-released compilation film featuring some of some of the greatest horror hits of all time - is finally getting its own standalone Blu-ray release before this Halloween on October 13th from Shout! Factory.

A roller coaster ride through the most terrifying moments from over 70 of Hollywood's greatest chillers. Donald Pleasence (Halloween, Halloween II) and Nancy Allen (Dressed to Kill) are the hosts of this blood-curdling journey through a collection of horror classics like Psycho, Jaws, Poltergeist, Alien, The Bride Of Frankenstein, The Exorcist and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Terror in the Aisles also features many thrillers released on Blu-ray recently under the Scream Factory brand including The Fog, The Thing, Phantom of the Paradise, Frogs, The Omen, Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), The Howling, Cat People, Carrie, Bug, Vice Squad and The Seduction.

Shout! Factory says they have great Terror in the Aisles extras in progress lined up which will be announced on a later date. You can pre-order Terror in the Aisles on Blu-ray right now.

Terror in the Aisles - TV Spot (1984) pic.twitter.com/jteAE3ODxT — Horror Ads???? (@horrorads) December 1, 2018