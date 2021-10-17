The Daily Wire's upcoming Western Terror on the Prairie has brought in Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis to join the cast alongside former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano. Day-Lewis, a model and singer-songwriter, is the son of actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani. He has only appeared in a movie once previously as a child with a small role in Benoît Jacquot's French drama Adolphe in 2002.

In Terror on the Prairie, Day-Lewis will play 'The Kid.' A supporting role, the character is described as an outlaw whose seemingly innocent facade hides a darker reality. Per Deadline, the movie follows a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm. It sounds like Day-Lewis may be one of the antagonists.

Gina Carano is producing the feature and will be starring in a lead role. The cast also includes Nick Searcy (Justified), MMA star Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, stand-up comedian Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman (Skateland), and Samaire Armstrong (The O.C.). Other names attached to the cast include Travis Mills (Counting Bullets), Matthias Hues (I Come in Peace), Rhys Becker, Izzy Marshall, Jeremy Gauna, and Thomas White Eagle.

Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk teamed up to produce the project under their Bonfire Legend banner with Michael Polish on board to direct. Josiah Nelson wrote the script. Jeremy Boreing and his fellow Daily Wire co-founders Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson are executive producing. Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter of Voltage are also serving as executive producers. Alongside Travis Mills and Danielle Cox.

Shooting on Terror on the Prairie is currently underway in Montana. Of the project, Polish stated, "Returning to my home state of Montana to direct a western for Dallas and Amanda, a rare of breed of producers who I truly respect, had tremendous appeal."

This project marks the first big role for Gina Carano after she was controversially ousted from The Mandalorian. After playing the character Cara Dune in the show's first two seasons on Disney+, it was announced that Disney was parting ways with Carano, essentially firing her from the role. The decision came after a series of social media posts from Carano that resulted in campaigns from Mandalorian fans to have her fired from the series.

Another project that is in the works with Carano is White Knuckle, a dark thriller. This was the first project that Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire approached Carano with soon after she was let go from The Mandalorian. That project ended up getting delayed and won't start filming until early next year. This opened the door for Carano to pursue another project in the meantime, and production moved forward on Terror on the Prairie with Carano involved on both sides of the camera.

"I'm completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend," Gina said of White Knuckle. "I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings."

Filming is happening right now in Montana on Terror on the Prairie. The project doesn't have an official release date at this time, but it will be available for streaming for Daily Wire members in 2022. This news comes to us from Deadline.