Early last month, Brooklyn Nine Nine actor Terry Crews shared his own experience of sexual assault in Hollywood and now the actor has doubled down and filed a police report with the LAPD. Crews revealed that he had his genitals fondled by a high-level Hollywood executive in front of the actor's wife. Crews' disclosure via Twitter came a few days after the New York Times and New Yorker reported explosive revelations of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dating back decades. Since, then more and more powerful men in entertainment have been accused as well.

Sources close to Terry Crews say that the man in question was WME's Adam Venit, which lines up since WME just announced that Venit is on leave. Venit is now on leave from William Morris Endeavor pending a company probe into the claims. Among those he represents are director Brett Ratner and actors Casey Affleck and Dustin Hoffman, all of whom have also been accused of sexual harassment or abuse over the last several weeks. Neither WME nor Adam Venit have released statements in response.

Terry Crews took to Twitter at the beginning of October and shared his experience. Many applauded the actor for coming forward and being so candid. Crews had this to say.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to me. My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high-level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates."

Crews went on to say that he was shocked and stepped back to see his wife's reaction. The high-level Hollywood executive sat back and "smiled like a jerk" according to Crews. Many are probably wondering why the actor just didn't put those muscles to use and pound the executive, but Crews explained what would have likely happened it he took the violent route.

Terry Crews said that his first reaction was to kick the executive's ass, but he stepped back and thought about what the headlines would be the next day. Crews said, "240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho would be the headline the next day," noting that he would not have been able to read the headline because he would have been in jail. All in all, Crews made the right decision and now he has brought the LAPD in to investigate the situation.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison says that Terry Crews "is the victim in that report." Madison declined to state when the report was filed and what was in it, but noted that the department's Robbery Homicide Division is handling the investigation. It's unclear if Adam Venit was the "high level Hollywood executive," but the timing of his leave from MWE seems like more than just coincidence. This is a developing story and more news is expected to drop soon. You can read more about the allegations courtesy of Terry Crews' Twitter account below.

Only I probably wouldn't have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

