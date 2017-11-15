Terry Crews has finally named the man who sexually assaulted him. The Brooklyn Nine Nine star revealed that a "high level Hollywood executive" had sexually harassed him, shortly after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. Though, at the time, he wouldn't reveal who it was that assaulted him. Now, he's come forward to name Hollywood agent Adam Venit. Here's what he had to say about the encounter during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

"I'm looking at him, and he's basically staring at me. And he's sticking his tongue out, and it's overtly sexual kind of tongue moves. I'm sitting there like, it's a party, it's packed, the whole thing, and I'm looking like, is this a joke? I don't understand, it was actually so bizarre, and he keeps coming over to me and I stick my hand out, and he literally takes his hand, and puts it, and squeezes my genitals. I jumped back, like 'Hey! Hey!' and he's still licking his tongue out, and all this stuff and I go, 'Dude, what are you doing? What are you doing?' Then he comes back again, and he just won't stop. Then I really got forceful, pushed him back. He bumps into all the other party-goers and he starts giggling and laughing, and let me tell you, I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified."

Adam Venit, head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor (WME) and an agent to many celebrities, certainly fits the bill of "high level Hollywood executive." He reportedly went on leave earlier this month and recently, WME confirmed he "has been suspended following the internal investigation into the matter." As Terry Crews explains in the interview with Michael Strahan, "He's connected to probably everyone I know in the business." According to Crews, the encounter occurred in February of 2016. He was very angry at the time, but handling the situation with anger would lead to more issues.

"When I looked at him, it was rage. And when I say rage, I felt like I could punch a hole in his head. But this is the deal, my wife told me three years earlier, 'Terry, you can never handle any situation like this with violence. You are a target. You can be baited and pulled.' That's one thing I knew, being a large African American man in America, I would immediately be seen as a thug."

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has propelled rapid change in Hollywood as many men and women have come forward with stories of sexual harassment, spanning decades and taking many different forms, from unwanted groping to rape allegations. While many women have come forward, it's important for someone like Terry Crews, who shows that this kind of thing can happen to anyone, to come forward. While it was difficult for him to make this public, he says it was the right thing to do.

"When the Weinstein thing started happening, I got PTSD. I was going, 'Oh my god, this exact thing happened to me. I understand why they won't come forward.' And I'm gonna tell you, a lot of times people go, 'Why didn't you come forward sooner?' When a person of forward breaks that boundary and violates that boundary, you're a prisoner of war. I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong, nothing."

Terry Crews recently filed a police report with the LAPD in regards to the incident. Even if he isn't convicted, as we've seen with Kevin Spacey and others in recent weeks, it's likely Adam Venit's position as a prominent figure in Hollywood is about to come crashing down. You can check out the full interview with Terry Crews, courtesy of Good Morning America, for yourself below.