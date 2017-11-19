The Los Angeles Times broke a new story alleging that Brett Ratner and music mogul Russell Simmons teamed up for a sexual assault, and now actor Terry Crews has shared an email from Simmons asking for a "pass", to have Crews drop his own allegations against a former agent. In October, Crews spoke out about allegedly being groped at a party, but did not name the person. This week the actor identified the alleged groper as Adam Venit, the head of the motion picture department at talent agency William Morris Endeavor. Venit, who has represented a bevy of well-known Hollywood actors was subsequently suspended from his role while the talent agency conducts an internal investigation.

Over the weekend, Terry Crews tweeted out an email that he allegedly received from Russell Simmons that asked the actor to drop the case all together. Simmons reportedly had this to say.

"Did he ever apologize, give the agent a pass, ask that he be reinstated, with great love all things are possible."

Crews then replied publicly to Simmons via Twitter, stating, "No one gets a pass" in all capital letters. Russell Simmons has yet to respond to the email, but he has come forward to deny the new sexual assault allegations against himself and Brett Ratner.

Keri Claussen Khalighi was a 17-year-old fashion model from a farm town in Nebraska when she met Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons. Khalighi alleges that Simmons later forced himself on her later that evening and that Ratner just watched. She implies that the duo "were working together." The allegations are bad enough on their own, but the new email shared by Terry Crews really does not help the case for Russell Simmons who was basically asking for Crews to forget about the whole groping encounter with his friend Adam Venit.

Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner have been close friends since the early 1990s and Ratner even looked up to Simmons as a father figure. The two have admitted over the years that they shared a "love of models" and that they bonded over their shared interests. Simmons denies Keri Claussen Khalighi's claims and says that they got together in a consensual manner. Apparently, Russell Simmons is overlooking that Khalighi was a minor at the time. Khalighi went on to say that the music mogul gave her a passionate apology last year for his actions, but Simmons contends that he apologized to her because she was embarrassed about her "infidelity."

Terry Crews is obviously not backing down by publicly putting Russell Simmons on blast at particularly bad time for the music mogul. The alleged email is a slap in the face to Crews and any other person that has been sexually harassed or assaulted. Simmons and Brett Ratner are the latest men in the entertainment industry to be called out in public for sexual misconduct after women came forward and shared their experiences with Ratner earlier this month. You can check out the email from Russell Simmons below, courtesy of Terry Crews' Twitter account.